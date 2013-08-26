6 Cute and Compact Shoulder Bags
Topshop Velvet Quilted Crossbody Bag
Fuchsia velvet is a natural for dressy occasions, but it also brings fun glamour to a casual outfit. Also in blue and black.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.
Danielle Nicole Peyton Shoulder Bag
Versatile is the word to describe this gold-accented faux-leather staple. It’s stylish with kick-around brown boots and cheery, colorful flats.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.
Rafe New York Shoulder Bag — Albus Berlin Flap
With its boxy shape and graphic color blocking, this leather bag says ladylike in a cool, retro way.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.
Coach Legacy Mini Tanner Crossbody in Leather
Tote it by the handles or sling it over the shoulder: This sophisticated style is a great work bag for those who prefer to carry a streamlined load. Comes in six colors.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.
Aimee Kestenberg ‘Alexis’ Crossbody Bag
Even if your wardrobe consists of simple neutral staples, this punk-influenced take in leather and calf hair will bring out your edgy side. An exterior pocket provides easy access to often-reached-for items. Comes in five colors and prints.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.
Banana Republic Francie Quilted Cross-Body
Petite and chic, this chain-strap pick made of faux leather offers classic style that always manages to look right on, no matter the year. Also in cognac, orange, and black.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.
