6 Cute and Compact Shoulder Bags

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 29, 2014
These bags may be small, but they’re big on fashion and function.
Topshop Velvet Quilted Crossbody Bag

Fuchsia velvet is a natural for dressy occasions, but it also brings fun glamour to a casual outfit. Also in blue and black.

Featured September 2013

Featured September 2013

Danielle Nicole Peyton Shoulder Bag

Versatile is the word to describe this gold-accented faux-leather staple. It’s stylish with kick-around brown boots and cheery, colorful flats.



Rafe New York Shoulder Bag — Albus Berlin Flap

With its boxy shape and graphic color blocking, this leather bag says ladylike in a cool, retro way.



Coach Legacy Mini Tanner Crossbody in Leather

Tote it by the handles or sling it over the shoulder: This sophisticated style is a great work bag for those who prefer to carry a streamlined load. Comes in six colors.



Aimee Kestenberg ‘Alexis’ Crossbody Bag

Even if your wardrobe consists of simple neutral staples, this punk-influenced take in leather and calf hair will bring out your edgy side. An exterior pocket provides easy access to often-reached-for items. Comes in five colors and prints.



Banana Republic Francie Quilted Cross-Body

Petite and chic, this chain-strap pick made of faux leather offers classic style that always manages to look right on, no matter the year. Also in cognac, orange, and black.



By Yolanda Wikiel