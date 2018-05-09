Coach’s Most-Covetable Bag Is On Sale Right Now
Don’t miss your chance! The Coach Saddle Bag is currently 30 percent off.
If you’ve been dreaming of owning the highly coveted Coach Saddle Bag (but weren’t willing to drop nearly $400 on it) you’re in luck—because right now it’s on sale for a fraction of the cost on the brand’s website.
As part of Coach’s annual Mother’s Day sale, the iconic crossbody is currently 30 percent off when you use the code “MOM19” at checkout. With its functional size (large enough to hold all your essentials plus a water bottle) and ultra-durable leather that could easily last a lifetime, the bag is practically a steal at the new discounted price—making it a must-have gift for mom—or special treat for yourself!
Want to get your hands on one? Head over to coach.com now through May 12 to take advantage of the fabulous deal before it disappears.