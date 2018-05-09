Coach’s Most-Covetable Bag Is On Sale Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you’ve been dreaming of owning the highly coveted Coach Saddle Bag (but weren’t willing to drop nearly $400 on it) you’re in luck—because right now it’s on sale for a fraction of the cost on the brand’s website.

As part of Coach’s annual Mother’s Day sale, the iconic crossbody is currently 30 percent off when you use the code “MOM19” at checkout. With its functional size (large enough to hold all your essentials plus a water bottle) and ultra-durable leather that could easily last a lifetime, the bag is practically a steal at the new discounted price—making it a must-have gift for mom—or special treat for yourself!