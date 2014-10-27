6 Affordable Everyday Handbags
Forever 21 Structured Faux Leather Satchel
Upgrade your standard black purse with this edgy trapeze-shaped handbag. It pairs just as nicely with a suit as it does with jeans.
To buy: $28, forever21.com.
The Limited Metal Trim Satchel
This polished bag is sure to become a new wardrobe staple. The roomy interior makes it smart, the structured shape makes you look put-together. Available in two colors.
To buy: $48, thelimited.com.
Deux Lux Varick Tote Navy
Not only cute, but functional too: This sturdy braided tote has zippered sides that allow you to expand its size whenever you need to cart a heavier load. Available in four colors.
To buy: $98, deuxlux.com.
Danielle Nicole Lexie Satchel
Combining an interesting mix of materials, this streamlined tote made of black faux leather and charcoal grey wool boasts organizational pockets inside and out. Available in four colors.
To buy: $98, danielle-nicole.com.
Zara Leather City Bag With Zips Red
In a lovely shade of lipstick red, this classic pick fits a notebook, a laptop, and plenty more in its sophisticated leather shape. Also available in black.
To buy: $159, zara.com.
Vince Camuto Eli Small Satchel (leopard)
Meow! This petite leopard tote packs quite a punch. Thanks to ladylike top handles, luxe calf hair, and a removable shoulder strap, transitioning from day to night has never been easier. Also available in leather.
To buy: $248, zappos.com.
