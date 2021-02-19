I Can’t Stop Wearing These $24 Slippers That Feel Like Clouds on My Feet

I have to admit, I'm a quintessential Taurus: When I say everything in my life needs to be comfortable and cozy, I mean it. As I spent more time at home in the past year during the pandemic, I set out to find items that catered to my comfort, but the one thing I was having a hard time finding was slippers. A solid pair of slippers aren't easy to come by. Some are too firm, some are too flimsy, and some just aren't as soft as you'd expect.
After weeks of searching, I came across the Halluci Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece slippers on Amazon. There were so many different options on the site that it was a bit overwhelming at first—but after seeing the plethora of positive reviews and the beige/camel colorway (neutral shades are right up my alley), I trusted my gut and went with these. Once they arrived at my door and I stepped into them for the first time, I knew they would not disappoint.
If I could describe the Halluci slippers in one sentence, I'd say they feel like actual clouds on your feet. Not too hard, not too soft, but just right. The memory foam sole is plush enough to make my feet feel relaxed, but still firm enough that it offers ample support. Plus, the slippers have EVA outsoles (the same rubber-like material typically used on sneakers), so the bottoms are waterproof and anti-slip—perfect for stepping outside and grabbing my delivery orders throughout the day.
Aside from the comfort and durability, the slippers are really chic, especially for the low price point. To be honest, I was surprised by how great the quality is for just $24. They're also easy to maintain. For best results, simply hand-wash and then lay them out to air dry, per the brand's instructions. It's natural for slippers to get a little wear and tear, but for the most part, these are as good as new after a wash. I've had them for about six months now, and I don't plan on turning back—these are my go-to slippers.
And I'm not alone here; Amazon shoppers seem to agree that these slippers are amazing. More than 16,000 people (!!) left them a perfect five-star rating. "I. Love. These. Slippers. One of my favorite and best purchases from Amazon. I practically live in these things," one wrote. Another called them the "comfiest things I've ever put on my feet." Some reviewers suggest sizing up for a little more room, but I purchased my usual size 8 and they fit just right.
I'm genuinely considering buying another pair just to have another color to choose from. Until then, you can catch me in my favorite $24 Amazon slippers all day every day.
To buy: $24; amazon.com.