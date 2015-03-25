7 Feminine Spring Styles
Forever 21 Structured Envelope Crossbody
Paired with shorts and sandals or a wispy midi skirt, this compact blush-colored bag dazzles day or night. Available in three colors.
To buy: $18, forever21.com.
Featured March 2015
Old Navy Pixie Pants Yellow Flower
These floral-printed skinnies are perfectly polished, but offer the same versatility and fit as your favorite pair of jeans. Available in 21 color combinations, as well as tall and petite sizes.
To buy: $28, oldnavy.com.
Zara Draped Waist Top
Thanks to origami-like pleating, this seasonless asymmetric style creates a flattering curve that’s ultra-feminine and flattering.
To buy: $50, zara.com.
Kate Spade New York Pansy Blossoms Studs
Even without sparkles, the gold-plated petals on these lovely flower motif earrings create an eye-catching effect that gives any outfit a quick upgrade.
To buy: $58, katespade.com.
Chelsea 28 Pleated A-Line Skirt
Your new go-to for the office or date night, this picture-perfect springtime staple complements everything from a floral blouse and heels to a T-shirt and flats.
To buy: $78, nordstrom.com.
J.O.A. Gingham Midi Skirt
Pair this graphic midi skirt with heeled mules and a motorcycle jacket for a night on the town, or substitute gladiator sandals and a tank top for a casual, daytime ensemble.
To buy: $112, revolveclothing.com.
Boden Bella Slingback Navy
These flirty sequined slingbacks add enough sparkle to elevate an entire outfit. And, even though they’re dressy and refined, the flat heel makes these shoes comfortable enough for everyday wear. Also available in pink.
To buy: $148, bodenusa.com.
