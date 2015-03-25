7 Feminine Spring Styles

By Allison Chesky
Updated March 25, 2015
bodenusa.com
Bright colors, floral prints, and dainty jewelry add a dose of girlish style to your warm-weather wardrobe.
Forever 21 Structured Envelope Crossbody

forever21.com

Paired with shorts and sandals or a wispy midi skirt, this compact blush-colored bag dazzles day or night. Available in three colors.

To buy: $18, forever21.com.

Old Navy Pixie Pants Yellow Flower

oldnavy.com

These floral-printed skinnies are perfectly polished, but offer the same versatility and fit as your favorite pair of jeans. Available in 21 color combinations, as well as tall and petite sizes.

To buy: $28, oldnavy.com.

Zara Draped Waist Top

zara.com

Thanks to origami-like pleating, this seasonless asymmetric style creates a flattering curve that’s ultra-feminine and flattering.

To buy: $50, zara.com.

Kate Spade New York Pansy Blossoms Studs 

katespade.com

Even without sparkles, the gold-plated petals on these lovely flower motif earrings create an eye-catching effect that gives any outfit a quick upgrade.

To buy: $58, katespade.com.

Chelsea 28 Pleated A-Line Skirt

nordstrom.com

Your new go-to for the office or date night, this picture-perfect springtime staple complements everything from a floral blouse and heels to a T-shirt and flats.

To buy: $78, nordstrom.com.

J.O.A. Gingham Midi Skirt

revolveclothing.com

Pair this graphic midi skirt with heeled mules and a motorcycle jacket for a night on the town, or substitute gladiator sandals and a tank top for a casual, daytime ensemble.

To buy: $112, revolveclothing.com.

Boden Bella Slingback Navy

bodenusa.com

These flirty sequined slingbacks add enough sparkle to elevate an entire outfit. And, even though they’re dressy and refined, the flat heel makes these shoes comfortable enough for everyday wear. Also available in pink.

To buy: $148, bodenusa.com.

