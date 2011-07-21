Start working a heavier-weight belt back into your wardrobe by buckling it on over a silk dress.



To buy (from top): Coldwater Creek plum suede-and-leather belt, $40, coldwatercreek.com (available mid-August). Lodis camel patent-leather belt, $48, lodis.com (available mid-August). Banana Republic reversible faux-snakeskin leather belt, $59.50, bananarepublic.com (available mid-August).