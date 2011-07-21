Stylish Summer-to-Fall Fashion Accessories
Introduce Cool-Weather Materials
A lightweight wool hat will look spot-on later with tweed trousers.
To buy: Jessica Simpson Collection plaid wool hat, $58, jessicasimpsoncollection.com (available mid-August). Gap black braided metal-mesh belt, $40, gap.com.
Cool-Weather Belts
Start working a heavier-weight belt back into your wardrobe by buckling it on over a silk dress.
To buy (from top): Coldwater Creek plum suede-and-leather belt, $40, coldwatercreek.com (available mid-August). Lodis camel patent-leather belt, $48, lodis.com (available mid-August). Banana Republic reversible faux-snakeskin leather belt, $59.50, bananarepublic.com (available mid-August).
Versatile Jewel- and Earth-Tone Flats
Closed-toe shoes are bright enough for a summer day but won’t lose a step come fall.
To buy (clockwise from top left): Lands’ End Canvas green leather flats, $88, landsendcanvas.com. Nicole navy suede flats, $88, musthaveshoes.com. Lauren by Ralph Lauren brown suede flats, $89, bloomingdales.com for stores. Gap patent-leather flats, $40, gap.com (available in black and nude). Ciao Bella fuchsia suede flats, $49, piperlime.com (fuchsia available mid-August). Nine West black sequined flats, $69, ninewest.com. Talbots blue suede flats, $99, talbots.com (available in mid-August). American Eagle Outfitters tan suede flats, $34.50, ae.com.
Jewel- and Earth-Tones Scarves
Airy scarves won’t weigh you down on 80-degree days yet can take the edge off an autumn chill.
To buy (from left): Michael Stars striped silk scarf, $88, michaelstars.com (available mid-August). JCPenney animal-print rayon scarf, $17, jcp.com. Talbots tie-dye silk scarf, $49, talbots.com (available mid-August). Apt. 9 zigzag polyester scarf, $28, kohls.com (available mid-August). Aerie turquoise cotton scarf, $19.50, aerie.com. Shock ikat silk-blend scarf, $20, shockboutique.com.
Handbags With Sparkle
Come late September, you can shine like the summer sun with the right bag—even gleaming patent leather will do.
To buy (from top): Nine West patent-leather bag, $59, 800-999-1877 for stores. Vieta faux-leather bag, $99, vietafashion.com for stores.
Jewelry With Sparkle
Lustrous jewelry plays well with sun-kissed skin or cozy knits.
To buy (clockwise from top): Loft coiled-metal bracelet, $34.50, loft.com (available mid-August). Sequin Swarovski-crystal bangle, $99 (price exclusively for Real Simple readers), sequin-nyc.com for stores. Sushma Patel small flower earrings of brass, glass, and faux pearls, $40, sushmapatel.us (available mid-August). Coldwater Creek orange metal-and-resin flower pin, $30, coldwatercreek.com (yellow available mid-August). Alexis Bittar gray Lucite flower pin, $100, alexisbittar.com (available mid-August). Ben-Amun gold-tone and gunmetal bangles of Italian resin, $98 each, 212-944-6480. R. J. Graziano copper-plated resin bangle, $65, 212-685-1248.