These Cushion Slides Are the Comfiest Shoes I've Ever Worn

Of the plenty of similar styles to choose from on Amazon, these were the best-sellers in their category. I was a little hesitant at first because they are made of rubber-like EVA, and I wasn't sure how that would feel in the heat. So I took them for a test drive on a day I knew I'd be on my feet for a while. It was about 80 degrees outside, and I was at an outdoor food festival in Los Angeles for four fours. By the end of the day, neither my feet or ankles were sore like they usually are when I wear flat shoes, and there were also no blisters in sight—my biggest concern. I was absolutely sold: These don't only look like a cloud, they feel like one too.