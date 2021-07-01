These Cushion Slides Are the Comfiest Shoes I've Ever Worn
Ever feel like you're getting haunted on the internet? Recently, a certain pair of cloud-like slippers have been following me around. They had taken over my Instagram ads and TikTok feed to the point where I was seeing them every single day. While they were quirky, a little loud, and definitely not a style I'd typically be drawn to, I felt like I had to get them because they looked so comfortable. So I went on Amazon and bought the Equick Rubber Cushioned Sandals—they were only $23, after all.
Of the plenty of similar styles to choose from on Amazon, these were the best-sellers in their category. I was a little hesitant at first because they are made of rubber-like EVA, and I wasn't sure how that would feel in the heat. So I took them for a test drive on a day I knew I'd be on my feet for a while. It was about 80 degrees outside, and I was at an outdoor food festival in Los Angeles for four fours. By the end of the day, neither my feet or ankles were sore like they usually are when I wear flat shoes, and there were also no blisters in sight—my biggest concern. I was absolutely sold: These don't only look like a cloud, they feel like one too.
To buy: $23; amazon.com.
The slippers have a thick 2-inch cushion, which is what makes them so easy to stand in, and the wavy soles provide a sturdy grip. Plus, they're unisex and come in a wide range of sizes. There are also 14 different colors to choose from, including neutrals like gray, beige, and black to more vibrant colors like orange, pink, and yellow.
Whether you're going to use these as indoor or outdoor shoes, you're set up for success. Some shoppers on Amazon mention in their reviews that they use them exclusively as shower or pool shoes, and then there are those like me who wear them on the go. Either way, they're quick-drying and incredibly comfortable.
"I wear them all day around the house and want to buy a second pair for outside errands. I often have heel pain by the end of the day but not when I've been wearing these," one customer shared.
"I have really bad feet, so walking on any hard surface is very painful. I've tried memory foam slippers, but they don't work after a couple of weeks, but these are life changing for me," said another.
If you're looking for a pair of cozy slides to add to your wardrobe, consider the Equick Rubber Cushion Slippers from Amazon. They're under $30, and I simply can't get enough of them.