Emerald Green Clothing and Jewelry
Rachel Rachel Roy Polyester Top
It’s a win-win when something so enchanting is also forgiving: The uneven layers of this blouse float gracefully away from the midsection.
To buy: $69, macys.com for stores.
Mia Faux-Leather Flats
Open-toe season will soon end. Bridge the gap between summer and fall with cutout flats.
To buy: $49, miashoes.com.
Kara by Kara Ross Earrings
Sweep back your hair to show off these snakeskin-covered earrings.
To buy: $176, Bloomingdale’s, 866-593-2540.
French Connection Polyester Pants
With a tank top and sandals, these pants are chill and easy. With a blazer and heels, they’re ready to party.
To buy: $90, usa.frenchconnection.com.
Emitations Ring
Single-handedly glam up a black outfit with this precious-seeming ring of green onyx and brass.
To buy: $60, emitations.com.
Rebecca Minkoff Leather Bag
Hate carrying a clutch? Switch to this refined cross-body bag, which fits the essentials yet won’t look clunky over a sundress.
To buy: $225, forzieri.com.