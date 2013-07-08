Emerald Green Clothing and Jewelry

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 14, 2013
This energizing jewel tone is one rich wardrobe resource, harmonizing beautifully with pastels and brights—and still looking “seasonal” year-round.
Rachel Rachel Roy Polyester Top

It’s a win-win when something so enchanting is also forgiving: The uneven layers of this blouse float gracefully away from the midsection.

To buy: $69, macys.com for stores.

Mia Faux-Leather Flats

Open-toe season will soon end. Bridge the gap between summer and fall with cutout flats.

To buy: $49, miashoes.com.

Kara by Kara Ross Earrings

Sweep back your hair to show off these snakeskin-covered earrings.

To buy: $176, Bloomingdale’s, 866-593-2540.

French Connection Polyester Pants

With a tank top and sandals, these pants are chill and easy. With a blazer and heels, they’re ready to party.

To buy: $90, usa.frenchconnection.com.

Emitations Ring

Single-handedly glam up a black outfit with this precious-seeming ring of green onyx and brass.

To buy: $60, emitations.com.

Rebecca Minkoff Leather Bag

Hate carrying a clutch? Switch to this refined cross-body bag, which fits the essentials yet won’t look clunky over a sundress.

To buy: $225, forzieri.com.

By Yolanda Wikiel