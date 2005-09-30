DIY Accessory Repairs

Solution: The gentlest way to clean and brighten all kinds of jewelry is to scrub with a soft toothbrush dipped in warm water that's been spiked with a few drops of dishwashing liquid. For plain silver jewelry without gemstones or intricate patterns, a quick-shine strategy is to soak the items in a mixture of ½ cup warm water, three to four drops of dishwashing liquid, and one drop of household ammonia.