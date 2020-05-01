I Love These Comfy Slippers So Much, I’m Buying Them for My Mom and Sister for Mother’s Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Every Mother’s Day for the past few years, I’ve planned an elaborate brunch to celebrate my mom and sister. I’d spend weeks planning a menu, ordering flowers, and shopping for all the ingredients. Unfortunately, this year’s brunch won’t be happening, since the three of us are all quarantining in different homes.

Since our annual Mother’s Day celebration has been canceled, I realized this week that I would have to send them a physical gift instead. It’s been weeks since I’ve been able to see them and I wasn’t sure what they needed or wanted, so I decided to call and ask. When they both said they would love to get some cozy items since they are both spending so much more time at home, I immediately knew I would gift them my favorite pair of slippers.

I was lucky enough to receive a pair of Dearfoams Sydney Shearling Scuff Slippers from the brand last month, and I literally haven’t worn anything else since. Made with 100 percent Australian sheepskin lining, these slippers are not only incredibly comfortable, but they also keep my feet so warm I haven’t had to wear socks since their arrival.

I love that they are water-resistant and moisture-wicking, and I know my mom and sister will enjoy their easy slip-on design and timeless silhouette. I think they will also appreciate that the slippers also have a thick EVA outsole that’s durable enough to be worn outside, so they don’t have to change shoes to get the mail or take out the garbage.

The cozy slippers range in size from 6 to 11 and even have wide sizing options. Plus, there are five stylish colors to choose from, including a pretty dusty pink my sister will love and a chestnut brown that will pair perfectly with my mom’s favorite pajamas.

Perhaps best of all, the slippers are currently on sale, and there is still plenty of time to order a pair for delivery before Mother’s Day. Normally priced at $69, the ultra-comfy slippers are marked down to just $59 right now, and the brand guarantees the slippers will arrive before the holiday if you order by noon ET on May 6 with expedited shipping or by noon ET on May 7 with rush shipping.

If you’re still searching for a great Mother’s Day gift, order a pair for the mom in your life now.

Image zoom dearfoams.com

To buy: $59 (Originally $69); dearfoams.com.