6 Cute Wallets at Wallet-Friendly Prices

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated January 10, 2013
You don’t have to empty your you-know-what to find a fashionable new style.
Under One Sky Quilted Wallet

On the outside, this mint polyurethane flap wallet is as polished as your going-out clutch. Inside, it’s highly compartmentalized with several divided sections, a zippered pocket, five card slots, and an ID window. Also in black, coral, and dusty pink.

To buy: $18, nordstrom.com.

Featured January 2013

Accessories Boutique The Taffy Wallet

For those who always are well-prepared with every possible credit, discount, or ID card, this pink faux-leather trifold comes equipped with a generous 15 slots. Also in yellow.

To buy: $16, misskl.com.

Modcloth Sepia You Soon Clutch in Paris

Whimsically printed with spirit-lifting hot-air balloons, this zip-around polyurethane pick will actually make you look forward to reaching for your wallet.

To buy: $40, modcloth.com.

Anthropologie Tijoux Embossed Wallet

Tooled leather and whipstitched trim bring old-world charm to your every day. And the beaded tassel makes it a breeze to carry. Also in turquoise.

To buy: $58, anthropologie.com.

Forever 21 Neon Basket-Woven Wallet

Now, here’s a wallet you’ll be guaranteed to spot in even the most cavernous bag.

To buy: $11, forever21.com.

Kate Spade New York Carlisle Street Darla Wallet

Perky and posh in patent-leather polka dots, this sleek trifold is slim enough to slip into your back pocket. Also in camel/black.

To buy: $98, neimanmarcus.com.

By Yolanda Wikiel