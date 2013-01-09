6 Cute Wallets at Wallet-Friendly Prices
Under One Sky Quilted Wallet
On the outside, this mint polyurethane flap wallet is as polished as your going-out clutch. Inside, it’s highly compartmentalized with several divided sections, a zippered pocket, five card slots, and an ID window. Also in black, coral, and dusty pink.
To buy: $18, nordstrom.com.
Featured January 2013
Accessories Boutique The Taffy Wallet
For those who always are well-prepared with every possible credit, discount, or ID card, this pink faux-leather trifold comes equipped with a generous 15 slots. Also in yellow.
To buy: $16, misskl.com.
Modcloth Sepia You Soon Clutch in Paris
Whimsically printed with spirit-lifting hot-air balloons, this zip-around polyurethane pick will actually make you look forward to reaching for your wallet.
To buy: $40, modcloth.com.
Anthropologie Tijoux Embossed Wallet
Tooled leather and whipstitched trim bring old-world charm to your every day. And the beaded tassel makes it a breeze to carry. Also in turquoise.
To buy: $58, anthropologie.com.
Forever 21 Neon Basket-Woven Wallet
Now, here’s a wallet you’ll be guaranteed to spot in even the most cavernous bag.
To buy: $11, forever21.com.
Kate Spade New York Carlisle Street Darla Wallet
Perky and posh in patent-leather polka dots, this sleek trifold is slim enough to slip into your back pocket. Also in camel/black.
To buy: $98, neimanmarcus.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail