9 Cute Umbrellas
Blunt XS Metro
For the price of five flimsy throwaways, you can pick up the ultimate in umbrella innovation. The taut 37-inch canopy and telescopic polycarbonite ribs of this sleek specimen survive gusts of up to 55 mph in a wind tunnel. Reinforced rounded tips mean those menacing metal points are a problem of the past—plus, they bestow on your bumbershoot a futuristic silhouette. You’ll love this too much to lose it. Collapsible to 14 inches and available in a rainbow of colors.
To buy: $59; bluntumbrellas.us
WalkSafe Auto Open Stick
A reflective canopy will keep your safe and visible come rain, snow, or dark of night.
To buy: $30; amazon.com.
Cirra By Shedrain Cats and Dogs Umbrella
What could be cuter when it’s raining cats and dogs?
To buy: $12, target.com.
Hunter Original Bubble Umbrella
Gray skies aren’t gonna clear up? At least this umbrella—with its fun pop of red—can brighten your day.
To buy: $60, bloomingdales.com.
WuKong Galaxy Constellation Umbrella
Even on the cloudiest day, you can still see the stars.
To buy: $28, amazon.com.
Plemo Sunflower Umbrella
A bright, happy pick for keeping you out of the bloomin’ rain.
To buy: $15; amazon.com.
The Davek Mini
This tiny-but-tough umbrella is small enough to fit into a clutch or a pocket but gives you full-sized coverage. It also comes with a lifetime guarantee.
To buy: $49, davekny.com.
New York City Skyline Color-Changing Umbrella
The white NYC skyline turns green, yellow, blue, pink, and orange when wet (possibly the only time rain makes the city more beautiful).
To buy: $40, 800-793-3167.
Senz Smart
Ever had an umbrella flip inside-out in the wind? (That totally blows.) This aerodynamic design is built to withstand 70 mph gusts.
To buy: $41, senzumbrellas.com.