9 Cute Umbrellas

For the price of five flimsy throwaways, you can pick up the ultimate in umbrella innovation. The taut 37-inch canopy and telescopic polycarbonite ribs of this sleek specimen survive gusts of up to 55 mph in a wind tunnel. Reinforced rounded tips mean those menacing metal points are a problem of the past—plus, they bestow on your bumbershoot a futuristic silhouette. You’ll love this too much to lose it. Collapsible to 14 inches and available in a rainbow of colors.



To buy: $59; bluntumbrellas.us