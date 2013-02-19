9 Cute Umbrellas

By Real Simple
Updated May 19, 2014
Yasu and Junko
Looking for an umbrella that offers exceptional shelter from the storm? Look no further. Whether your requirements are based on size or style, these nine winners were made for singing in the rain.
Blunt XS Metro

Yasu and Junko

For the price of five flimsy throwaways, you can pick up the ultimate in umbrella innovation. The taut 37-inch canopy and telescopic polycarbonite ribs of this sleek specimen survive gusts of up to 55 mph in a wind tunnel. Reinforced rounded tips mean those menacing metal points are a problem of the past—plus, they bestow on your bumbershoot a futuristic silhouette. You’ll love this too much to lose it. Collapsible to 14 inches and available in a rainbow of colors.

To buy: $59; bluntumbrellas.us

WalkSafe Auto Open Stick

Nicole Hill Gerulat

A reflective canopy will keep your safe and visible come rain, snow, or dark of night.

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

Cirra By Shedrain Cats and Dogs Umbrella

Nicole Hill Gerulat

What could be cuter when it’s raining cats and dogs?

To buy: $12, target.com

Hunter Original Bubble Umbrella

Nicole Hill Gerulat

Gray skies aren’t gonna clear up? At least this umbrella—with its fun pop of red—can brighten your day.

To buy: $60, bloomingdales.com.

WuKong Galaxy Constellation Umbrella

Nicole Hill Gerulat

Even on the cloudiest day, you can still see the stars. 

To buy: $28, amazon.com.

Plemo Sunflower Umbrella

Nicole Hill Gerulat

A bright, happy pick for keeping you out of the bloomin’ rain.

To buy: $15; amazon.com.

The Davek Mini

Nicole Hill Gerulat

This tiny-but-tough umbrella is small enough to fit into a clutch or a pocket but gives you full-sized coverage. It also comes with a lifetime guarantee.

To buy: $49, davekny.com.

New York City Skyline Color-Changing Umbrella

Nicole Hill Gerulat

The white NYC skyline turns green, yellow, blue, pink, and orange when wet (possibly the only time rain makes the city more beautiful).

To buy: $40, 800-793-3167.

Senz Smart

Nicole Hill Gerulat

Ever had an umbrella flip inside-out in the wind? (That totally blows.) This aerodynamic design is built to withstand 70 mph gusts.

To buy: $41, senzumbrellas.com.

By Real Simple