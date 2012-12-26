5 Cute Accessories to Dress Up Your Hair
Sephora Collection Leather Wrap Ponytail Holder
Tired of your utilitarian hair elastic? Go sophisticated with a black leather-covered accessory that will even look sharp on your wrist.
To buy: $5, sephora.com.
Featured December 2012
Twistband Metallic Chelsea Hair Tie Set
Give a low pony subtle sheen: Pull back hair with one of the glimmering ties in this trio.
To buy: $6, thetwistband.com.
Ban.do Sparkle & Shine Bobbi Set
Pick your combination of two pins—one in each set is lustrous, the other glittery—then slip them singly or together into your hair for an eye-catching look.
To buy: $25, shopbando.com.
Goody Simple Styles Twisty Comb
Follow the easy step-by-step instructions that come with this comb to create a simple French twist or two other distinctive styles.
To buy: $3.50, target.com.
Emily Elizabeth Bloom Bobby Pin
They may be delicate-looking, but these floral pins are deceptively sturdy, and perfect for adding something decorative to a braid or a dramatic side part.
To buy: $22 each, emilyelizabethjewelry.com.
