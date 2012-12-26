5 Cute Accessories to Dress Up Your Hair

By Alexandra Gonzalez Repetto
Updated August 29, 2014
Sephora.com
Whether you’re headed to a party or a big meeting, keep your locks sleek and chic with one of these easy-to-wear hair accessories.
Sephora Collection Leather Wrap Ponytail Holder

Tired of your utilitarian hair elastic? Go sophisticated with a black leather-covered accessory that will even look sharp on your wrist.

To buy: $5, sephora.com.

Featured December 2012

Twistband Metallic Chelsea Hair Tie Set

Give a low pony subtle sheen: Pull back hair with one of the glimmering ties in this trio.

To buy: $6, thetwistband.com.

Ban.do Sparkle & Shine Bobbi Set

Pick your combination of two pins—one in each set is lustrous, the other glittery—then slip them singly or together into your hair for an eye-catching look.

To buy: $25, shopbando.com.

Goody Simple Styles Twisty Comb

Follow the easy step-by-step instructions that come with this comb to create a simple French twist or two other distinctive styles.

To buy: $3.50, target.com.

Emily Elizabeth Bloom Bobby Pin

They may be delicate-looking, but these floral pins are deceptively sturdy, and perfect for adding something decorative to a braid or a dramatic side part.

To buy: $22 each, emilyelizabethjewelry.com.

