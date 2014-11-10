8 Winter Fashion Must-Haves

By Allison Chesky
Updated December 03, 2014
nordstrom.com
Warm up to the season’s coziest accessories, all under $100. 
Joe Fresh Pompom Hat

joefresh.com

A low price point means you can score this adorable pompom style hat and still have money left over for holiday presents. Available in three colors.

To buy: $19, joefresh.com.

Featured November 2014

Cos Cashmere Mittens

cosstores.com

These soft and comfy cashmere mittens go with just about anything, and the extended wrist length means you’re always covered.

To buy: $45, cosstores.com.

Massimo Dutti Tie-Print Modal Foulard

massimodutti.com

Stand out from the crowd and spruce up a neutral coat with this wispy menswear-inspired scarf. Thanks to its lightweight composition, it also pairs just as nicely with a trench or blouse. Also available in blue.

To buy: $55.50, massimodutti.com.

Fabulous Furs Sable Faux Fur Muff

fabulousfurs.com

Impart the elegance of a bygone era with this rich faux-sable muff. It nicely complements dressy attire, while the zip pocket serves as a place to stash your keys or lipstick. Available in four colors.

To buy: $59, fabulousfurs.com.

Lord & Taylor Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves

lordandtaylor.com

Premium materials, like super-soft cashmere and supple leather, combine with a rich jewel tone to make these refined gloves an everyday essential. Plus, they’re available in nine elegant colors.

To buy: $50, lordandtaylor.com.

Babaton Andrew Pull-through Scarf

aritzia.com

This sophisticated faux-fur stole instantly dresses up anything in its tracks, fashioning an everyday peacoat into a nighttime topper with ease. Also available in gray.

To buy: $65, aritzia.com.

Club Monaco Suzanne Hat

clubmonaco.com

This angora beanie, embellished with clusters of beads and crystals, jazzes up seasons-old coats and dreary days alike.

To buy: $90, clubmonaco.com.

Nordstrom Wool & Cashmere Scarf

nordstrom.com

Whether worn as a wrap over a dress or layered with a chunky sweater and jeans, this wool and cashmere style is lightweight enough to transcend seasons—without sacrificing warmth. Available in nine colors.

To buy: $98, nordstrom.com.

