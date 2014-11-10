8 Winter Fashion Must-Haves
Joe Fresh Pompom Hat
A low price point means you can score this adorable pompom style hat and still have money left over for holiday presents. Available in three colors.
To buy: $19, joefresh.com.
Featured November 2014
Cos Cashmere Mittens
These soft and comfy cashmere mittens go with just about anything, and the extended wrist length means you’re always covered.
To buy: $45, cosstores.com.
Massimo Dutti Tie-Print Modal Foulard
Stand out from the crowd and spruce up a neutral coat with this wispy menswear-inspired scarf. Thanks to its lightweight composition, it also pairs just as nicely with a trench or blouse. Also available in blue.
To buy: $55.50, massimodutti.com.
Fabulous Furs Sable Faux Fur Muff
Impart the elegance of a bygone era with this rich faux-sable muff. It nicely complements dressy attire, while the zip pocket serves as a place to stash your keys or lipstick. Available in four colors.
To buy: $59, fabulousfurs.com.
Lord & Taylor Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves
Premium materials, like super-soft cashmere and supple leather, combine with a rich jewel tone to make these refined gloves an everyday essential. Plus, they’re available in nine elegant colors.
To buy: $50, lordandtaylor.com.
Babaton Andrew Pull-through Scarf
This sophisticated faux-fur stole instantly dresses up anything in its tracks, fashioning an everyday peacoat into a nighttime topper with ease. Also available in gray.
To buy: $65, aritzia.com.
Club Monaco Suzanne Hat
This angora beanie, embellished with clusters of beads and crystals, jazzes up seasons-old coats and dreary days alike.
To buy: $90, clubmonaco.com.
Nordstrom Wool & Cashmere Scarf
Whether worn as a wrap over a dress or layered with a chunky sweater and jeans, this wool and cashmere style is lightweight enough to transcend seasons—without sacrificing warmth. Available in nine colors.
To buy: $98, nordstrom.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail