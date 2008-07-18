Real Simple Style & Beauty Shoes & Accessories Classic Fashion Accessories Checklist Classic Fashion Accessories Checklist All you really need to look your best―from the basics to seasonal essentials. Advertisement Save FB Tweet More Pinterest Email Send Text Message Print Marimekko floral print umbrella Credit: ALISON GOOTEE Basic Accessories Checklist Diamond studs The only earrings you'll ever need to own. They'll definitely set you back, but they will never go out of style. Black or brown leather handbag It won't get as dirty as a print or light tone and it will pair with all colors. Nylon rain hat Combines practicality with sleek contemporary style. Ring closure belt With no holes, it's very easy to adjust to your particular shape. Loafers Comfortable, and they look smart with almost everything. Tank watch Has the elegance of a bracelet with the practicality of, well, a watch. Band choice is purely personal preference—black, white, silver, or stainless steel are all classic wristbands. Cashmere scarf (pashmina) This wrap has evolved from a passing fad to a wardrobe staple. Rain boots They look as good splashing through puddles on a dirt road as they do with a knee-length skirt out on the town. Tote bag A practical companion, whether you're walking to the office, heading to the beach, or scouting flea markets. Colorful handbag A surprisingly versatile way to kick up neutral outfits. Stick to classic shapes such as the bucket or hobo. Small rolling suitcase For short vacations or long-weekend getaways. Overnight bag Keep a moderately sized bag on hand for quick jaunts. Umbrella A full-size one will likely keep you drier, but a compact umbrella can easily fit in a handbag or tote. Neutral sling-back heels Own at least one pair of neutral heels—they're extremely versatile and perpetually in fashion. Sleek sneakers Now streamlined and available in powerhouse colors, sneakers are like sportier ballet flats: Just slip them on with jeans or pants and go. Leather belt A black or brown belt is a style perennial. Fall Accessories Checklist Leather gloves More sophisticated than mittens, they also last longer. Riding boots (flat leather boots) Invest in a black or brown pair to give your fall wardrobe extra polish. Winter Accessories Checklist Snow boots Think of both comfort and lifestyle when choosing a pair, from outdoorsy and rugged to sleek and fur-lined. Earmuffs While these may not be for everyone, they're a great alternative to a plain cable-knit winter hat. Leg warmers Great to wear with boots—or with a coat that just grazes the middles of your calves. Spring Accessories Checklist Striped tote Pick cheerful stripes to reflect the brightness of the season. Colorful heels Give your neutral footwear a rest in the spring and bring a classic khaki skirt or pants to life with vibrant heels. Summer Accessories Checklist Casual hat Perfect (and sensible) for the beach, and always a good idea for those who need to shield color-treated hair from the sun. Silk scarf Wear it on your head, around your neck, as a belt, or a bandeau—or simply tie it onto a handbag strap. Cloth belt A nice change from the dark leather belt you use throughout the colder seasons; a color or pattern pairs well with white jeans or shorts. Sarong An exotic and attractive cover-up for the Caribbean—or the community pool. Straw basket Looks good in the city, in the country, at the beach. Accented sandals Spice up any summer outfit with beaded or jeweled slip-ons.