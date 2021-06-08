This Wildly Popular Sustainable Sneaker Brand Has Two New Limited-Edition Colors
The best sneakers-the ones you grab without fail anytime you're not sure what to pair with an outfit-follow much of the same criteria: They're comfortable, cute, and durable. And if they happen to prompt thousands of people to sign up for waitlists, well that's just icing. Cariuma is one sneaker brand that checks all of these boxes, and in honor of World Ocean Day, it created two limited-edition colors that are all but guaranteed to sell out.
The Brazillian sneaker brand is giving its best-selling Ibi sneakers and slides an upgrade with a little help from 4ocean, a brand that removes plastic from the ocean with every product it sells. The lace-ups and slip-ons will be available in 4ocean's signature royal blue and classic white during the month of June only.
This launch is made-to-order and, like all of Cariuma's shoes, the new styles are seriously eco-friendly. The sneakers are made from recycled plastic and have a knit construction that requires less labor and energy than typical shoes, which cuts down on waste and CO2 emissions. They also feature lightweight outsoles made from sugarcane and plant-based insoles made with memory foam, cork, and mamona oil. As far as casual sneakers go, these are about as sustainable as they get.
What's more, for every purchase made this month, 4ocean will remove two pounds of plastic from oceans, rivers, and waterways. So if you're looking for a stylish, comfortable sneaker and want your money to go to an environmentally friendly cause, now's your chance.
Of course, you'll have to hurry if you want to secure your own pair of sustainable sneakers from Cariuma in these special colors. Not only do most of the brand's styles quickly sell out and rack up waitlists, but this limited-edition launch is available for just a few weeks. Add a pair to your virtual cart today before they're gone for good.