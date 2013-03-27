10 Bright Accessories for Spring 2013
Loft Linked Border Bright Shape Print Scarf
Knotted around your neck, tied to your handbag, or worn as a headband, this silky scarf oozes retro glamour. Also in buttercup.
To buy: $34.50, loft.com.
Featured April 2013
Topshop Bright Jelly Sunglasses
Lighten up with a pair of this season’s vibrantly colored shades. They look especially cool with anything striped.
To buy: $32, topshop.com.
Fossil Ansel Nylon Strap Watch, 41mm
It’s a sign of the times: A neon-strapped watch instantly makes you look up-to-date. Available in eight other colors and combos.
To buy: $95, nordstrom.com.
Ann Taylor Kelsey Suede Ankle Strap Heels
Buckle up, it’s going to be a punchy ride with these strappy sandals revving up your outfit. Available in three other colors.
To buy: $118, anntaylor.com.
Talbots Leather Bamboo Harness-Buckle Belt
Loop this green leather belt around a white dress or hot pink jeans. So preppy and posh. Also in black.
To buy: $49.50, talbots.com.
J.Crew Teeny Edie Purse
Perfectly sized for weekend adventures, a neon pink leather crossbody bag pumps up the volume of your casual basics. Also in vivid lime.
To buy: $128, jcrew.com.
Vince Camuto Stone Drop Earrings
More versatile than you think, these resin-and-gold-plate danglers work with anything from black and gray to turquoise and yellow. Also in limon.
To buy: $42, vincecamuto.com.
C. Wonder Wide Enamel Equestrian Cuff
The pop of a printed bangle seriously reenergizes a crisp white shirt or your had-it-forever jean jacket. Also in orange/navy.
To buy: $78, cwonder.com.
Gap Leather Foldover Clutch
Surprisingly roomy, this vivid bag offers plenty of space for your wallet and phone as well as a full arsenal of touch-up essentials. Also in lime cooler and neon coral.
To buy: $40, gap.com.
Julie Vos Newport Ring
Big, blue, and beautifully bold, this gold-plated ring offers a simple but stunning punch to your wardrobe.
To buy: $135, julievos.com.
