10 Bright Accessories for Spring 2013

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 29, 2014
loft.com
Update your wardrobe with fun add-ons in every shade of the rainbow.
Loft Linked Border Bright Shape Print Scarf

loft.com

Knotted around your neck, tied to your handbag, or worn as a headband, this silky scarf oozes retro glamour. Also in buttercup.

To buy: $34.50, loft.com.

Featured April 2013

Topshop Bright Jelly Sunglasses

topshop.com

Lighten up with a pair of this season’s vibrantly colored shades. They look especially cool with anything striped.

To buy: $32, topshop.com.

Fossil Ansel Nylon Strap Watch, 41mm

nordstrom.com

It’s a sign of the times: A neon-strapped watch instantly makes you look up-to-date. Available in eight other colors and combos.

To buy: $95, nordstrom.com.

Ann Taylor Kelsey Suede Ankle Strap Heels

anntaylor.com

Buckle up, it’s going to be a punchy ride with these strappy sandals revving up your outfit. Available in three other colors.

To buy: $118, anntaylor.com.

Talbots Leather Bamboo Harness-Buckle Belt

talbots.com

Loop this green leather belt around a white dress or hot pink jeans. So preppy and posh. Also in black.

To buy: $49.50, talbots.com.

J.Crew Teeny Edie Purse

jcrew.com

Perfectly sized for weekend adventures, a neon pink leather crossbody bag pumps up the volume of your casual basics. Also in vivid lime.

To buy: $128, jcrew.com.

Vince Camuto Stone Drop Earrings

vincecamuto.com

More versatile than you think, these resin-and-gold-plate danglers work with anything from black and gray to turquoise and yellow. Also in limon.

To buy: $42, vincecamuto.com.

C. Wonder Wide Enamel Equestrian Cuff

cwonder.com

The pop of a printed bangle seriously reenergizes a crisp white shirt or your had-it-forever jean jacket. Also in orange/navy.

To buy: $78, cwonder.com.

Gap Leather Foldover Clutch

gap.com

Surprisingly roomy, this vivid bag offers plenty of space for your wallet and phone as well as a full arsenal of touch-up essentials. Also in lime cooler and neon coral.

To buy: $40, gap.com.

Julie Vos Newport Ring

julievos.com

Big, blue, and beautifully bold, this gold-plated ring offers a simple but stunning punch to your wardrobe.

To buy: $135, julievos.com.

