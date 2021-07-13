We Found It: An Umbrella for the Long Haul

When I think back on a decade spent commuting to work, I shudder to recall all the flimsy umbrellas I've bought, used a handful of times, and left in crumpled, broken heaps in Manhattan trash cans. (All that walking amounts to 2,600 morning slogs alone—not to mention dozens of sudden downpours.) So it felt like the skies parted when I came upon Blunt's Metro umbrella ($79; bluntumbrellas.com), which keeps me bone-dry in rain, sleet, and snow without hogging too much sidewalk space.