We Found It: An Umbrella for the Long Haul
When I think back on a decade spent commuting to work, I shudder to recall all the flimsy umbrellas I've bought, used a handful of times, and left in crumpled, broken heaps in Manhattan trash cans. (All that walking amounts to 2,600 morning slogs alone—not to mention dozens of sudden downpours.) So it felt like the skies parted when I came upon Blunt's Metro umbrella ($79; bluntumbrellas.com), which keeps me bone-dry in rain, sleet, and snow without hogging too much sidewalk space.
Water-wicking abilities aside, Blunt umbrellas are ideal for urban dwellers like myself who crave a compact yet full-coverage canopy that opens at the push of a button. The metro style is the smallest of Blunt's offerings at 39 inches, but the brand offers umbrellas in five sizes, all with rounded tips that won't poke fellow commuters.
Wicked winds are no match for this compact option, which can withstand gusts of up to 55 miles per hour. For a rainy day necessity with a bit more coverage, Blunt offers easy-grip styles like the Coupe (42 inches), Classic (49 inches), and Executive (55 inches). Its largest, the Sport umbrella (58 inches), is made specifically for golfers, sideline coaches, and other athletic types hoping to stay dry. The best part: Blunt offers shoppers a 2-year global warranty, so you'll never be left up the proverbial creek without a proper umbrella.
"I lost my first umbrella and missed it so much that I bought a replacement," wrote one reviewer. "No other umbrella can compete or compare."
The eye-catching shades, like poppy, mint, lilac, and yellow, mean you'll likely never walk out of a party with someone else's boring black brolly—and you can march cheerfully past those trash can graveyards for years to come.
Score a discount on Blunt umbrellas and get 15 percent off sitewide (not including branded orders) at bluntumbrellas.com by using the code REALSIMPLE15 at checkout. Offer valid 7/13/21 to 8/13/21.
To Buy: Blunt Metro, $79; bluntumbrellas.com.