What Eyeglass Frames Work With My Face Shape?
This is the easiest way to find your most flattering frames.
If you’re in the market for eyeglasses, there’s more to consider than just your prescription. Because this is one accessory you’ll likely wear every single day, it’s important to choose frames that suit your style and personality, and also flatter your face shape. With thousands of choices in the market, it can be an overwhelming task to whittle the options down to your one perfect pair, but the good news is that there’s an easy way to eliminate all of the frames that won’t work and zero on in the ones that will, right off the bat, before you even try one the first pair. Vision expert Rene Soltis explains how.
“There is one rule when it comes to choosing the ideal frames: Contrast the frame shape to your face shape,” advises Rene Soltis, an optician and a spokesperson for the Vision Council of America.
So if you have a round face made up mostly of soft curves, you’ll look best in angular or square frames. And if you have a more narrow or angular face (resembling a rectangle or a square), opt for rounded styles. If your face is heart shaped, try something delicate, like a wire or rimless style, to balance the narrowness of the chin. And for those with an oval face, you are free to experiment, since practically any style will suit you.
The key is to avoid duplication of shapes, because contrast is what creates emphasis and balances your features.