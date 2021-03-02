These Are Hands Down the Coziest Socks I’ve Ever Worn

Plenty of reviewers on Amazon seem to agree that these are the best socks for cozy days spent at home (which is all the time, in my case). One person called them "the most comfortable socks ever" and wrote: "I work from home and don't like to wear shoes in the house but my feet get cold easily. I ordered these socks in the hope that they wouldn't be so tight they would cut off my circulation but thick enough to keep my feet warm. I am so happy with these socks. If I do have to put shoes on, they are thin enough that they fit in my shoes. Love these!" Another said, "They're the perfect thickness for feet that stay cold despite [having a] blanket & comforter. My feet didn't overheat as they sometimes can in regular socks."