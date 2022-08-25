This Backpack With 'Pockets Galore' Has 10,700 Five-Star Ratings—and It Can Even Charge Your Phone

The search for the perfect bag can be a challenging one. Maybe you find one with a design you love, but your essentials don't fit. Or perhaps it's the right size, but it doesn't seem durable enough for day-to-day wear. Enter the Lovevook Laptop Bag: With various pockets and compartments, 20 style options, and even a USB charging port, it's everything you need and more. And right now, you can get the smallest size for 20 percent off on Amazon in select colors.

Based on the 10,700-plus five-star ratings, shoppers agree that the bag is roomy enough for any occasion, whether it be work or travel. It's also made of high-quality polyester and has thick straps, so you don't have to worry about it falling apart over time. Coming in neutral tones, bright colors, and fun patterns like a cow print, leopard, and camouflage, you'll be able to find one you love no matter your style.

To buy: $32 with coupon (was $46); amazon.com.

You can choose from three size options, the smallest measuring at 12 by 16 inches with a slot that fits a 15.6 inch laptop. The upgraded version of this size boasts an impressive 22 pockets for storing absolutely anything—from your wallet and headphones to (more than a few) notebooks. The next sizes up are each half an inch larger at 12.5 by 16.5 inches ($50) and 13 by 17 inches ($60). Some buyers note that because there's so much storage, it can be easy to lose items in the bottom, so make sure you have your smaller essentials at the top or in pockets.

One buyer, who said it has "pockets galore," brought the 15.6 inch-upgrade backpack on a trip abroad and was able to fit their iPad, shoes and clothing, headphones, pocketbook, and a lunchbox neatly inside. "This is the best backpack I have ever found for traveling," they wrote. "[I] might even use it for school. I recommend it and would purchase it again."

With its versatility and functionality, the Lovevook Laptop Bag is a buy you'll be glad you made on a daily basis. Get it for yourself or a friend that's always on the go, and achieve your ultimate organization goals with ease.