6 All-Weather Boots
American Eagle Outfitters Sherpa Lined Moto Bootie
These two-toned moto boots punctuate any jeans-and-sweater combination, while the faux-sherpa lining adds warmth and coziness that’s perfect for hanging by the fire.
To buy: $42, ae.com.
Featured December 2014
Dav Weston Tall Plaid
Great for travel or easy storage, these adorable rain boots not only compliment any slew of neutrals, but they also roll up to fit into a weekend or tote bag.
To buy: $100, davrain.com.
Massimo Dutti Stirrup Short Rain Boot
Galoshes have never looked so good. This sophisticated style combines equestrian polish with all-weather sensibility, thanks to a sturdy rubber construction.
To buy: $110, massimodutti.com.
Sorel Tivoli II Boots Black
The picture of practicality, these all-weather suede boots are just right for shoveling snow or trekking to work. Thanks to the waterproof suede exterior and thick lug sole, they’re equipped for even the most treacherous weather. Also available in brown.
To buy: $119, amazon.com.
Ugg Australia Alexandra Wedge Boot
Your cute fall boots just got an upgrade with the addition of a soft shearling lining and water resistant leather, so you can enjoy wearing them well into winter.
To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.
L.L. Bean 10” Shearling-Lined Boots
Think of this luxe pick as the gold standard for cold weather. Waterproof leather, a plush shearling lining, and rubberized soles mean your feet will remain comfortable and dry no matter the conditions. Also available in narrow and wide sizes.
To buy: $199, llbean.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail