This Is the Most Breathable (and Comfortable) Face Mask I’ve Tried Since March

I’d describe the AirPop mask as a reusable-meets-disposable hybrid. The cone-shaped masks can be washed and sanitized, but they are only effective for up to one week, or 40 hours of use. It comes in two colors (black and white), has soft and adjustable ear straps, and features a seal that molds to your nose. The brand says that the outer layer of the AirPop mask is 100 percent water-resistant “to splashes and droplets of any kind.” The masks are also made with skin-friendly, hypoallergenic materials.