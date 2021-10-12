I'm So Obsessed With These $24 Target Sneakers That My Cost-Per-Wear Is Pennies
Whenever I'm looking for a new pair of shoes (and honestly, even when I'm not), I'm always eager to browse through Target. The price point of every pair is undoubtedly appealing, but what's even more valuable is the shoes I have purchased from Target never fail to be as stylish as they are comfortable and durable. So when a friend raved about a pair of perfect-for-fall sneakers, I couldn't scoop up a set fast enough—and now I can't stop wearing them.
My favorite color is pink. Nearly every shade catches my eye, but I'm especially drawn to mauve during the fall and winter. When I spotted the A New Day Ruby Sneakers, the little pop of mauve instantly drew me in. Then, I noticed the shades of beige and tan, and the sneakers suddenly felt like a neutral pair of shoes I could endlessly style. I do have to admit, at first, I was a bit skeptical.
To buy: $24 (was $30); target.com.
I own countless pairs of sandals and boots from Target. But my list of must-haves for sneakers, even a pair meant for fashion, is far more intense than my list for any other shoes. I ask questions like, will these sneakers rub against my heels? How supportive are the soles? Will they look cute with jeans and dresses?Can I walk for miles while wearing them? It's quite a list of expectations, especially for a pair of shoes well below $30. Even so, I decided to be optimistic that a pair of sneakers in my favorite color palette would more than meet my sneaker must-haves. I'm happy to report that the A New Day Ruby Sneakers exceeded every one, and I'm not alone in thinking this, as other shoppers have echoed my exact sentiments.
"Most comfortable fashion sneakers I've ever worn," wrote one five-star reviewer, while another added, "Super cute shoes, and they're super comfy with great arch support!"
I find a tell-tale sign of a great pair of shoes is that they feel comfortable from the moment I put them on. I immediately noticed the soles felt as cushioned as another pair of sneakers in my closet that cost triple the price of the Ruby Sneakers, and they never rubbed against my heels, even during my first wear. Plus, the sneakers combine fabric together with a leather-like material that keeps my feet cool. From the moment I tied the laces for the first time, the A New Day Ruby Sneakers have felt broken-in and ultra-comfortable.
I'm now styling my outfits just so I can wear these sneakers, and my cost-per-wear is going to be pennies by the end of the season. Shop for a pair of A New Day Ruby Sneakers while the sale lasts (Psst: They're available in gray and white with a pop of red, too.)