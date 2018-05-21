Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

And the award for best facial cleanser goes to...

This Facial Cleanser Was Just Named the Best by Experts

A good skin-care routine starts with a good facial cleanser. Before you can even begin the exfoliating and toning steps, you need to make sure your face is makeup and grime free so you can maximize the effects of your products and get the best results.

No matter what your skin-type is, you know you don't want a harsh daily cleanser that will strip your skin of too much moisture. On the flip side, you don't want a facial cleanser that feels next-to-nothing on your skin, leaving you wondering if your face is any cleaner than before.

The Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW), a group of more than 9,000 beauty industry professionals in the U.S., ranks the best new products every year across a range of categories, like treatments based on skin concern, innovation, and up-and-coming indie brands.

Well, the results of 2018's Beauty Insider Awards are in, and Shiseido's Waso Soft + Cushy Polisher has been voted the best new facial cleanser of the year ($32; Sephora.com).

The Waso Soft + Cushy Polisher was selected by the CEW's members as 2018's best facial cleanser and revealed on Friday, May 18. The facial cleanser uses three exfoliating agents to purify and smooth your skin with a whipped, "tofu-like" texture.