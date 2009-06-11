7 Sensational Beauty Sticks
For On-the-Go SPF
Designed by high-performance athletes who appreciate sweat-proof SPF, the Mission Skincare Anti-Sting Sunscreen SPF 30+ Face Stick can be applied to the nose, cheeks, lips, ears, and neck. It gives clear, water-resistant protection that won’t run into your eyes and make them burn.
To buy: $9, missionskincare.com.
For Defined Eyes
The Benefit Automatic Eyeliner Duo Pencil glides on without tugging for a smooth, precise line. To get a smokier look, smudge with the pencil’s sponge tip. Bonus: The formula is waterproof, so it stays put on even the most humid days. Available in three shades.
To buy: $20, sephora.com.
For Pretty Lips
Becca Sheer Tint Lip Colour delivers a see-through tint and subtle shine. It contains hydrating honey, cocoa butter, and shea butter, and is scented with natural vanilla and caramel extracts. And the tube won’t accidentally open in your purse, thanks to its locking cap. Available in seven shades.
To buy: $24, beccacosmetics.com.
For Flawless Skin
Dot the slim, oil-free Bobbi Brown Face Touch Up Stick onto spots and areas prone to redness, like cheeks and the skin around your nose. Its full-coverage, creamy formula blends easily with a finger and won’t cake up. Available in 17 shades.
To buy: $22, bobbibrowncosmetics.com.
For Smooth Heels
Instantly moisturize cracked heels with the Butter London Stiletto Stick. This rich salve, made with macadamia nut oil, quickly sinks into skin and won’t leave it sticky or greasy (you can slip on shoes seconds after applying).
To buy: $30, butterlondon.com.
For Smudge-Free Nails
Hold the Sally Hansen Quick Care Clean-Up For Manicures like a pen to erase polish smears and mistakes on fingers and toes. Its angled, remover-saturated tip fits between the nail and cuticle for quick, neat cleanup.
To buy: $10, at drugstores.
For Sleek, Shiny Hair
Rub the Cutler Specialist Fly-Away Control Stick onto hands and smooth over dry hair to control errant strands and minimize frizz. The wax-based balm contains pistachio, coconut, and sunflower seed oils to leave hair glossy and hydrated.
To buy: $23, shopmiomia.com.
See all Daily Finds