Cute Fourth of July Outfit Ideas
Zara Jacquard Top With Bow on Shoulder
Striking a balance between sweet and cool, this breezy tank can just as easily be worn with a full skirt as with denim skinnies or shorts.
To buy: $40, zara.com.
Loren Hope Clara Earrings
These sparklers pack a big punch. The gem’s denim-like shade of indigo complemented with crystal and brass means they go with just about anything. Also available in crystal and electric purple.
To buy: $68, lorenhope.com.
Mint and Rose Amalfi Espadrilles
Metallic-accented espadrilles lend the most casual of looks—say, a shorts-and-tee combo—a touch of luxe, while their slip-on functionality makes them great for the pool or beach. Also available in navy.
To buy: $120, piperlime.com.
Dusen Dusen Tally Swing Dress
Capture the look of the season with a sleeveless shift, which incorporates an of-the-moment graphic print in classic red, white, and blue.
To buy: $178, anthropologie.com.
Loft Seersucker Bustier Dress
Top off this girlish dress with a denim jacket and strappy gladiator sandals for a laid-back yet polished weekend look. Also available in petite sizes.
To buy: $79.50, loft.com.
Dolce Vita Alexi Flats
A chic warm-weather staple to punctuate all of your sundresses, this raffia pair combines the formality of a pointed-toe flat with the ease of a sandal. Also available in black.
To buy: $129, dolcevita.com.
OndadeMar Ruffle Bandeau Top & Scoop Ruffle Bottom
Channel your inner firecracker this Fourth with an adorable frilly bikini in red-and-white stripes that’s sure to stand out from the pack.
To buy: $109 for the set, saksfifthavenue.com.
Gap Stripe Dobby Shirtdress
This subtly striped cotton dress features a full, twirly skirt and breathable cotton to offer respite from hot weather, whether at work or on a weekend bike ride. Also available in pink as well as tall and petite sizes.
To buy: $70, gap.com.
NYDJ Clarissa Print Fitted Stretch Ankle Jeans
Who says white jeans are hard to wear? These skinnies have an invisible shaping panel for a figure-flattering fit. Tiny anchors add cheeky nautical flair—appropriate for a day of celebration from sea to shining sea.
To buy: $72, neimanmarcus.com.
