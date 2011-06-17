Cute Fourth of July Outfit Ideas

Set off some fireworks of your own with standout summer pieces that can be worn well beyond the Fourth of July.
Zara Jacquard Top With Bow on Shoulder

Striking a balance between sweet and cool, this breezy tank can just as easily be worn with a full skirt as with denim skinnies or shorts.

To buy: $40, zara.com.

Featured in June 2014

Loren Hope Clara Earrings

These sparklers pack a big punch. The gem’s denim-like shade of indigo complemented with crystal and brass means they go with just about anything. Also available in crystal and electric purple.

To buy: $68, lorenhope.com.

Mint and Rose Amalfi Espadrilles

Metallic-accented espadrilles lend the most casual of looks—say, a shorts-and-tee combo—a touch of luxe, while their slip-on functionality makes them great for the pool or beach. Also available in navy.

To buy: $120, piperlime.com.

Dusen Dusen Tally Swing Dress

Capture the look of the season with a sleeveless shift, which incorporates an of-the-moment graphic print in classic red, white, and blue.

To buy: $178, anthropologie.com.

Loft Seersucker Bustier Dress

Top off this girlish dress with a denim jacket and strappy gladiator sandals for a laid-back yet polished weekend look. Also available in petite sizes.

To buy: $79.50, loft.com.

Dolce Vita Alexi Flats

A chic warm-weather staple to punctuate all of your sundresses, this raffia pair combines the formality of a pointed-toe flat with the ease of a sandal. Also available in black.

To buy: $129, dolcevita.com.

OndadeMar Ruffle Bandeau Top & Scoop Ruffle Bottom

Channel your inner firecracker this Fourth with an adorable frilly bikini in red-and-white stripes that’s sure to stand out from the pack.

To buy: $109 for the set, saksfifthavenue.com.

Gap Stripe Dobby Shirtdress

This subtly striped cotton dress features a full, twirly skirt and breathable cotton to offer respite from hot weather, whether at work or on a weekend bike ride. Also available in pink as well as tall and petite sizes.

To buy: $70, gap.com.

NYDJ Clarissa Print Fitted Stretch Ankle Jeans

Who says white jeans are hard to wear? These skinnies have an invisible shaping panel for a figure-flattering fit. Tiny anchors add cheeky nautical flair—appropriate for a day of celebration from sea to shining sea.

To buy: $72, neimanmarcus.com.

