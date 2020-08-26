This Comfy Dress Has a Hidden Feature That Makes It So Breathable

At first glance, it looks like just another casual t-shirt dress, but it’s actually brimming with thoughtful details that make it unlike any other. First of all, it’s made from a nylon-lycra performance fabric blend not unlike the stretchy material of your favorite pair of leggings. It’s soft to the touch but durable enough to stand up to sweat, spills, and activity. And not only will the quick-drying, moisture-wicking material help you stay cool, but the dress also features a secret cutout on the back for serious airflow (and extra style points).