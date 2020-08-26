This Comfy Dress Has a Hidden Feature That Makes It So Breathable

There are many methods for staying cool during the summer. You can strategically place tower fans in your home, you can make your bed with cooling sheets, or you can wear breathable clothes, like this cooling dress from Rec Room .
At first glance, it looks like just another casual t-shirt dress, but it’s actually brimming with thoughtful details that make it unlike any other. First of all, it’s made from a nylon-lycra performance fabric blend not unlike the stretchy material of your favorite pair of leggings. It’s soft to the touch but durable enough to stand up to sweat, spills, and activity. And not only will the quick-drying, moisture-wicking material help you stay cool, but the dress also features a secret cutout on the back for serious airflow (and extra style points).
Plus, it’s incredibly versatile. You can wear it around the house, out on a walk, for a game of tennis, or to run errands. Dress it up with heels, keep it casual with a pair of sneakers, or layer it with a light jacket when the weather starts to cool down. No matter what you’re up to, the dress will look cute and feel comfortable all day long.
To buy: $118; rec-room.com .
Knowing all this, it makes sense that the dress is one of the brand’s best-selling items. It sold out almost immediately when Rec Room released it last summer, and it’s sold out multiple times since in a variety of colors, including red and navy. It also comes in black and forest green hues, and shoppers are known to purchase it in multiple colors.
Once you decide what color (or colors) you want to order, you can easily figure out which size is best for you since the site includes images of different models wearing each available size (ranging from extra small to extra large), along with their measurements.
All of the colors were recently restocked, but the brand expects popular colors to sell out quickly again. So if you’re interested in buying your own stylishly breathable dress , place your order right away.