Real Simple Beauty Editors’ Favorite New Products
For the Face
1. Chanel Précision Protective UV Care SPF 30+,
$48
“As light as water, spreadable, and its purse-friendly bottle is so smart,” says beauty director Elizabeth Graves.
To buy:chanel.com.
2. Lancôme Génifique, $78
“This potent skin-smoothing serum is well-balanced―it’s not too light, not too heavy, so it layers well under makeup,” says Elizabeth.
To buy:lancome-usa.com.
3. Cellceuticals Extreme Defense, $65
“My go-to anti-aging cream, since it’s packed with vitamins C and E, plus green tea,” says senior editor Lisa Whitmore.
To buy:cellceuticalsskincare.com.
4. Neutrogena Ageless Intensives Deep Wrinkle Moisture Night, $20
“It’s an inexpensive retinol cream that doesn’t irritate my skin,” says Elizabeth.
To buy: At drugstores.
5. Urban Decay Primer Potion XL, $22
“I’ve tried them all―this eye primer prevents shadow creases best,” says beauty assistant Sarah Smith.
To buy:urbandecay.com.
6. Estée Lauder Vérité Light-Lotion Cleanser, $23.50
“A dermatologist suggested this for my sensitive skin. It’s extra-gentle yet feels luxurious,” says Elizabeth.
To buy:esteelauder.com.
7. Aveeno Ultra-Calming Daily Moisturizer SPF 15, $14
“It’s sun protection, redness relief, and moisture in one, plus it doesn’t make me break out,” says Lisa.
To buy: At drugstores.
8. Shiseido Makeup Perfect Rouge Lip Colors, $25 each
“Twenty colors―reds, pinks, nudes, wines. Remarkably, there isn’t a shade I wouldn’t wear,” says Sarah.
To buy:sephora.com.
For the Hair and Body
1. Ahava Mineral Botanic Hibiscus & Fig Velvet Cream Wash,
$19.50
“It smells delicious and makes my skin soft, not itchy or dry,” says Lisa.
To buy: ahavaus.com.
2. Kérastase Reflection Bain Miroir Shampoo, $32
“I color my hair and like that this shampoo preserves the shade and makes it shiny,” Lisa says.
To buy:kerastase-usa.com.
3. John Frieda Frizz-Ease Heat Defeat Protective Styling Spray, $6.50
“Apply it before drying hair―it helps prevent damage,” says Elizabeth.
To buy: At drugstores.
4. Sephora Brand Micro-Fiber Hair Turban, $20
“I roll my hair up in this towel after showering. It removes water and cuts down on drying time,” says Elizabeth.
To buy:sephora.com.
5. Warren-Tricomi Protect Leave-in Conditioner, $25
“I have normal to fine hair. This light leave-in smooths it without weighing it down,” says Sarah.
To buy: warrentricomi.com.
6. Bumble and Bumble BB Curl Conscious Defining Creme, $27
“My holy grail, it holds curls without making them crunchy,” Lisa says.
To buy:bumbleandbumble.com.
7. Fresh Meadowfoam Cream Conditioner, $32
“I love its smell and, even more, how it evenly hydrates my hair. I will admit, I hoard this stuff,” Elizabeth says.
To buy:fresh.com.