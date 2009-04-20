1. Ahava Mineral Botanic Hibiscus & Fig Velvet Cream Wash,

$19.50

“It smells delicious and makes my skin soft, not itchy or dry,” says Lisa.

To buy: ahavaus.com.



2. Kérastase Reflection Bain Miroir Shampoo, $32

“I color my hair and like that this shampoo preserves the shade and makes it shiny,” Lisa says.

To buy:kerastase-usa.com.



3. John Frieda Frizz-Ease Heat Defeat Protective Styling Spray, $6.50

“Apply it before drying hair―it helps prevent damage,” says Elizabeth.

To buy: At drugstores.



4. Sephora Brand Micro-Fiber Hair Turban, $20

“I roll my hair up in this towel after showering. It removes water and cuts down on drying time,” says Elizabeth.

To buy:sephora.com.



5. Warren-Tricomi Protect Leave-in Conditioner, $25

“I have normal to fine hair. This light leave-in smooths it without weighing it down,” says Sarah.

To buy: warrentricomi.com.



6. Bumble and Bumble BB Curl Conscious Defining Creme, $27

“My holy grail, it holds curls without making them crunchy,” Lisa says.

To buy:bumbleandbumble.com.



7. Fresh Meadowfoam Cream Conditioner, $32

“I love its smell and, even more, how it evenly hydrates my hair. I will admit, I hoard this stuff,” Elizabeth says.

To buy:fresh.com.

