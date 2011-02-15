Rain Gear for Kids

By Real Simple
Updated August 08, 2011
Protect your little flowers from spring showers with raincoats, boots, and umbrellas.
Raincoat for a Toddler Boy

Transportation Rain Jacket

The perfect slicker for a truck-and-car-obsessed tot. Made of vinyl and polyester, with an easy-snap front.

To buy: $20, target.com.

Raincoat for a Toddler Girl

Frenchy French Raincoat
This brown-and-pink polyurathane jacket comes by its name the honest way: It’s utterly chic.

To buy: $35, piperlime.gap.com.

Raincoat for a Boy

Navigator Rain Jacket
A waterproof nylon shell and microfleece lining keep kids dry and cozy on rainy, chilly spring days. Available in four colors.

To buy: $39.50, landsend.com.

Raincoat for a Girl

Hooded Rain Jacket
Its pretty pink shade adds a note of cheerfulness to a patch-pocket polyester-and-cotton rain jacket. Available in two colors.

To buy: $39.50, gap.com.

Raincoat for a Teen Boy

Spring Parka Jacket
A built-in hood and drawstring neck finish off a hip-length lightweight-twill jacket with multiple pockets to hold gear.

To buy: $40, oldnavy.gap.com.

Raincoat for a Teen Girl

Hooded Canvas Jacket
Knitted cuffs and a full lining keep a cotton-and-polyester jacket weather-tight.

To buy: $88, urbanoutfitters.com.

Rain Boots for a Toddler Boy

Camo Rain Boot
Oversize straps make pulling up these rubber boots that much easier, while the cool camo pattern will appeal to any young adventurer.

To buy: $23, payless.com.

Rain Boots for a Toddler Girl

Paul Frank for Target Rain Boots
Add a splash of sunny yellow to a dreary day with these bright rubber boots.

To buy: $17, target.com.

Rain Boots for a Boy

Bean’s Wellies
You can never go wrong with a pair of straight-up traditional Wellies. These are made of durable rubber with a nylon lining.

To buy: $44.50, llbean.com.

Rain Boots for a Girl

Tattoo Print Rain Boots
Cotton-lined rubber boots with treaded soles have a bit of edge, thanks to the tattoo pattern.

To buy: $35, sinistersoles.com.

Rain Boots for a Teen Boy

Stråla Vinter
They look like regular ankle boots, but the rubber Strala slip-ons are both waterproof and insulated. Available in four color combinations.

To buy: $30, tretorn.com.

Rain Boots for a Teen Girl

Rainboot Sprinkle
Stylish accents set apart lined rubber boots in an upbeat crayon-box color.

To buy: $51.50, zappos.com.

Umbrella for a Toddler

Frog Umbrella
An easy-open nylon umbrella provides protection on rainy (or froggy) days.


To buy: $14, countrystoreandgardens.com.

Umbrella for a Boy or Girl

Bubble Umbrella
Scaled down to kid size, this plastic dome comes in blue, pink, clear, and dotted.

To buy: $8, totes-isotoner.com.

Umbrella for a Teen Boy or Girl

Micro-Mini Manual Open Umbrella
Small enough to slip into a pocket, this tiny number is just made to carry in a backpack. Available in four colors and two patterns.

To buy: $10, kmart.com.

