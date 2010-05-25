6 Quick Fixes for Hair, Skin, and Nails
For a Pretty Glow
Get sun-kissed skin and a relaxing beach scent—without the UV ray damage—by using Pacifica’s Coconut Crushed Pearl Bronzing Body Butter. The lightly scented self-tanner gives skin a light glow with a natural fruity fragrance.
To buy: $24, pacificaperfume.com.
For Camouflaged Grays
Keep root growth under cover in between salon visits with Rita Hazan’s Root Concealer. Available in four shades, ranging from blonde to red, so you can decide which color matches your locks best.
To buy: $25, amazon.com.
For a Speedy Shampoo
Keep Blow Faux Dry Shampoo in your purse to quickly spruce your roots at any time. This powder will instantly absorb any oils and boost shine without ruining your current style or weighing it down.
To buy: $20, birchbox.com.
For Tired Eyes
Fake a full night’s sleep with Clinique’s roller ball All About Eyes Serum. The combination of antioxidants and caffeine will give you that much-needed jolt to start your day.
To buy: $29, sephora.com.
For Brighter Skin
Too much time spent in the sun? Looking for an anti-aging routine? Use Philosophy’s Miracle Worker to even out your complexion and see radiantly smooth skin in less than four weeks.
To buy: $64, sephora.com.
For Quick Nail Touch-Ups
An at-home manicure can get messy. Enter Sephora’s Nail Polish Corrector Pen, which glides over any excess polish to get smooth salon-like tips.
To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.
