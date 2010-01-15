The Pros’ Guide to Pampering

Whether you have a little time or a lot, use one of these tried-and-true beauty routines. They’re as effective as spa treatments but considerably less expensive. And you get to choose the music.

A Hair Moisturizing Mask

“To get my hair looking soft and shiny, I deep-condition it twice a week,” says Ji Baek, owner of the Rescue Beauty Lounges, in New York City. She wets her head and applies a handful of Hamadi Shea Mask ($25, hamadibeauty.com), a pudding-thick cream that’s rich in shea butter, avocado, and organic essential oils. Next, Baek wraps her hair in a plastic bag to trap the warmth from her scalp (heat helps masks penetrate deeply into the hair shafts), then rinses after 20 minutes. When her hair is looking especially dull? “Instead of using the mask, I use good, old-fashioned mayonnaise,” she says.