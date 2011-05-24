7 Prints and Patterns for Summer
Seychelles Point of No Return
An old-fashioned ditsy floral gets a brand new attitude with the addition of chunky wooden platforms. Wear them with tomboy jeans and feminine dresses alike.
To buy: $110, seychellesfootwear.com.
Featured June 2011
Hive and Honey Boho Maxi Dress
A cotton-and-silk maxi strikes the perfect balance of low-key ease and dressed-up cool. The colorful pattern is bold yet sophisticated (and conveniently camouflages any lumps and bumps).
To buy: $74, piperlime.com.
Lucky Brand Jeans Ikat Print Enamel Bangle
Craving just a touch of the exotic? An enamel bracelet with Moroccan flair is enough to perk up last summer’s tunics and sundresses.
To buy: $69, luckybrand.com.
A Common Thread Huipil Tank
This is the kind of easy-going swingy top that makes you feel pulled together yet not overdressed.
To buy: $78, anthropologie.com.
J. Crew Batik Saunter Short
Not all your shorts need be of the boring khaki variety. Introduce a polished silk style in an ethnic print to your repertoire and watch your warm-weather wardrobe bloom.
To buy: $79.50, jcrew.com.
American Eagle Outfitters AEO Embroidered Arrow Belt
Even if you buy nothing else this season, a printed belt, like this leather one, can reinvent everything in your closet from khakis and shorts to cardigans and dresses.
To buy: $24.50, ae.com.
Fossil Vintage Re-Issue Drawstring
This prismatic cotton bag goes with a whole kaleidoscope of summer outfits. The back-in-style drawstring design provides easy access while keeping your belongings safe and sound.
To buy: $128, fossil.com.
