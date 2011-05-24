7 Prints and Patterns for Summer

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 29, 2014
Time to give your serious solids some time off and have a little more fun with your wardrobe.
Seychelles Point of No Return

An old-fashioned ditsy floral gets a brand new attitude with the addition of chunky wooden platforms. Wear them with tomboy jeans and feminine dresses alike.

To buy: $110, seychellesfootwear.com.

Featured June 2011

Hive and Honey Boho Maxi Dress

piperlime.com

A cotton-and-silk maxi strikes the perfect balance of low-key ease and dressed-up cool. The colorful pattern is bold yet sophisticated (and conveniently camouflages any lumps and bumps).

To buy: $74, piperlime.com.

Lucky Brand Jeans Ikat Print Enamel Bangle

luckybrand.com

Craving just a touch of the exotic? An enamel bracelet with Moroccan flair is enough to perk up last summer’s tunics and sundresses.

To buy: $69, luckybrand.com.

A Common Thread Huipil Tank

anthropologie.com

This is the kind of easy-going swingy top that makes you feel pulled together yet not overdressed.

To buy: $78, anthropologie.com.

J. Crew Batik Saunter Short

jcrew.com

Not all your shorts need be of the boring khaki variety. Introduce a polished silk style in an ethnic print to your repertoire and watch your warm-weather wardrobe bloom.

To buy: $79.50, jcrew.com.

American Eagle Outfitters AEO Embroidered Arrow Belt

ae.com

Even if you buy nothing else this season, a printed belt, like this leather one, can reinvent everything in your closet from khakis and shorts to cardigans and dresses.

To buy: $24.50, ae.com.

Fossil Vintage Re-Issue Drawstring

This prismatic cotton bag goes with a whole kaleidoscope of summer outfits. The back-in-style drawstring design provides easy access while keeping your belongings safe and sound.

To buy: $128, fossil.com.

