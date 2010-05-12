8 Pretty Pastel Clothing and Accessory Picks

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 29, 2014
shopsosie.com
Lighten up your wardrobe with watercolor-shaded clothes and accessories.
Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Shop Sosie Bruni Colorblock Top

shopsosie.com

This two-toned chiffon-and-satin confection is the perfect topping to crisp white jeans.

To buy: $37, shopsosie.com.

Featured July 2012

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Kendra Scott Skylar Earrings in Lilac

kendrascott.com

Lilac danglers create a striking contrast to dark hair, yet look soft and delicate with light locks. Available in eight other colors.

To buy: $65, kendrascott.com.

3 of 8

LuLu’s Sunny Florida Coral Pink Handbag

lulus.com

The sophisticated way to get a handle on pastels: a structured bag in refined crocodile-patterned coral faux leather.

To buy: $44, lulus.com.

Advertisement

4 of 8

LeifNotes Ponderosa Pointed Shift

anthropologie.com

Thoroughly modern yet with hints of flapper-girl glamour, this beaded drop-waist shift can work day or night.

To buy: $148, anthropologie.com.

5 of 8

Loft Stripe Peasant Tassel Tank

loft.com

Subtle sea-glass blue stripes add distraction, while the blouson shape in a flowy cotton-silk blend provides a covert way to disguise a tummy. Also in Bright Sunkist and petite sizes.

To buy: $40, loft.com.

6 of 8

American Eagle Outfitters Skinny Jean

ae.com

A refreshing lemon ice shade is a surprising complement to more intense hues, like bright green or hot pink. And you’re guaranteed to find these jeans in the just-right length—it’s available in inseams from short to extra-long. Available in three other colors.

To buy: $40, ae.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

J.Crew Puckered Dress

jcrew.com

Why sugarcoat it? The pared-down styling of this swingy cotton sundress is pretty without overdoing the sweet stuff. Also in fresh kiwi and white.

To buy: $128, jcrew.com.

8 of 8

Brandy Pham Arrows & Moons 3 Arrow Necklace

endless.com

For those who want just a taste of the trend, this candy-colored collar necklace does the trick. Also in black and white.

To buy: $118, endless.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Yolanda Wikiel