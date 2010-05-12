8 Pretty Pastel Clothing and Accessory Picks
Shop Sosie Bruni Colorblock Top
This two-toned chiffon-and-satin confection is the perfect topping to crisp white jeans.
To buy: $37, shopsosie.com.
Kendra Scott Skylar Earrings in Lilac
Lilac danglers create a striking contrast to dark hair, yet look soft and delicate with light locks. Available in eight other colors.
To buy: $65, kendrascott.com.
LuLu’s Sunny Florida Coral Pink Handbag
The sophisticated way to get a handle on pastels: a structured bag in refined crocodile-patterned coral faux leather.
To buy: $44, lulus.com.
LeifNotes Ponderosa Pointed Shift
Thoroughly modern yet with hints of flapper-girl glamour, this beaded drop-waist shift can work day or night.
To buy: $148, anthropologie.com.
Loft Stripe Peasant Tassel Tank
Subtle sea-glass blue stripes add distraction, while the blouson shape in a flowy cotton-silk blend provides a covert way to disguise a tummy. Also in Bright Sunkist and petite sizes.
To buy: $40, loft.com.
American Eagle Outfitters Skinny Jean
A refreshing lemon ice shade is a surprising complement to more intense hues, like bright green or hot pink. And you’re guaranteed to find these jeans in the just-right length—it’s available in inseams from short to extra-long. Available in three other colors.
To buy: $40, ae.com.
J.Crew Puckered Dress
Why sugarcoat it? The pared-down styling of this swingy cotton sundress is pretty without overdoing the sweet stuff. Also in fresh kiwi and white.
To buy: $128, jcrew.com.
Brandy Pham Arrows & Moons 3 Arrow Necklace
For those who want just a taste of the trend, this candy-colored collar necklace does the trick. Also in black and white.
To buy: $118, endless.com.
