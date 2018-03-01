The Most Popular Type of Plastic Surgery—Plus, What It Costs
New statistics reveal which cosmetic surgery procedures are on the rise.
New data was released by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), and the 2017 statistics reveal the most popular cosmetic surgeries and minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures in the country. In 2017, nearly 1.8 million cosmetic surgical procedures were performed. Breast augmentation topped the list, winning the title of the most popular procedure for the year. In total, 300,378 breast augmentations were performed, a three percent increase from 2016 to 2017.
According to the ASPS, breast augmentation (a.k.a. augmentation mammaplasty) is defined as a fat transfer to increase the size of breasts. But interestingly, breast reduction surgery (a.k.a. reduction mammaplasty) also saw a spike in popularity in 2017. Following a four percent decline in 2016, the procedure rose 11 percent in 2017. "Breast reductions are consistently reported as one of the highest patient satisfaction procedures because it positively affects a woman’s quality of life. It addresses both functional and aesthetic concerns," says Jeffrey E. Janis, the president of ASPS, in a statement.
So how much does a breast augmentation really cost? According to 2016 data from the ASPS, it averaged $3,719 (not including anesthesia, operating room facilities, or related costs). The ASPS also notes that most health insurance companies don't cover cosmetic breast augmentation costs, so most patients pay for this pricey procedure out of pocket.
According to the report, minimally invasive procedures are also gaining in popularity. They saw an almost 200 percent increase from 2000 to 2017. Botox (Botulinum Toxin Type A) was the most popular with 7.2 million procedures, a two percent jump from 2016, followed by soft tissue fillers (2.7 million) and chemical peels (1.4 million). Curious about these popular in-office procedures? Check out which ones top dermatologists recommend, according to your age.