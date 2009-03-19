Get Pretty With Planet-Friendly Beauty Products
The Natural
When it comes to saving the earth, little things mean a lot, says Elizabeth Rogers, an environmental consultant based in Venice, California, a mom, and the author of the best-seller The Green Book (Three Rivers Press, $14, amazon.com). Even greening up your beauty regimen can be a snap “if you make small shifts in your daily life,” she says. She uses carefully selected products that make her look beautiful and benefit the earth. Low on packaging and high on performance, these items cost the same as her former, nonnatural favorites. “You can’t really tell the difference,” Rogers says. Except that they let you look good while doing good―and that’s no small thing.
Planet-Friendly Hair and Body Essentials
Shown clockwise from bottom left:
Everyday body lotion: Since her skin is dry, Rogers coats her arms and legs daily with Weleda Wild Rose Body Lotion ($23, usa.weleda.com). It hydrates with glycerin and jojoba-seed oil. She also loves that its “light, clean scent” comes from the oil of wild-musk-rose petals, so it doesn’t irritate the way synthetic fragrances can.
Natural toothpaste: She maintains her pearly white teeth with Tom’s of Maine Natural Antiplaque Tartar Control Plus Whitening Toothpaste in Fennel ($4 at drugstores). It contains zinc citrate for tartar control and hydrated silica to help polish away stains. Fennel-seed oil gives it a subtle licorice flavor.
Simple soap: Rogers likes the minty scent of Pangea Organics Indian Green Tea Bar Soap ($8, pangeaorganics.com). “I always opt for bars over body washes in bottles,” she says. “If just one out of every 10 products you bought had little or no packaging, it could eliminate over 50 pounds of waste per household per year.”
Gentle shampoo: To keep her curls clean and soft, Rogers uses Aveda Be Curly Shampoo ($21, aveda.com). The company’s latest initiative collects plastic bottle caps and recycles them into new ones, helping to save marine life and birds affected by caps littering oceans. (For more information, go to aveda.com.)
A richer moisturizer: When her skin feels particularly parched, Rogers reaches for Dr. Hauschka Blackthorn Body Oil ($29, drhauschka.com for stores), a skin-saturating solution. “I started using it when I was pregnant, to avoid stretch marks,” she says. The potent but lightweight formula doesn’t leave behind a greasy residue.
Green Face Products
Shown clockwise from top:
Gentle cleanser: “It’s not true that the more something lathers, the better it cleans,” says Rogers. In fact, harsh soaps with heavy suds can strip skin of its oils. She uses Nude Cleansing Facial Oil ($36, sephora.com) in place of soapier washes. “The formula’s vitamin E and omega-3 oils cleanse and moisturize but don’t clog my pores.”
Organic facial moisturizer: Rogers favors Origins Organic Nourishing Face Lotion ($42.50, origins.com) because it contains
95 percent certified-organic ingredients. The lightweight lotion has clove, rose, and patchouli oils to nourish and soothe her dry skin. And she loves its subtle, earthy scent.
Lip and cheek stain: Like many busy women, Rogers gravitates toward double-duty products. She likes to dab a little Sukicolor Pure Cream Stain in Opal (unfortunately, this product is not available)) on her face and lips. “It contains omega-6 oils and looks really dewy and slightly shimmery,” she says.
All-natural mascara: For defined lashes, Rogers brushes on Nvey Eco Organic Mascara ($24, econveybeauty.com). Its formula has conditioning vitamin B5, plus nettle and horsetail extracts for volume. “My eyes are sensitive to everything, but they’re not irritated by this,” she says.
Nourishing lipstick: “On special occasions, I wear a little more makeup,” says Rogers. Her go-to item: Honey Bee Gardens Truly Natural Lipstick in Dream ($10, honeybeegardens.com). It moisturizes with shea butter and sesame oil and adds pretty color with natural pigments. “I love their eye pencil in Smoking Gun, too.”
Mineral foundation: Rogers swears by Alima Pure Satin Matte Foundation ($20, alimapure.com). “It’s a powder that feels silky and evens out your skin tone without making you look like you’re wearing anything,” she says. She applies it with a cruelty-free, synthetic Alima Pure Foundation Brush ($27, alimapure.com).