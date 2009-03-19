Shown clockwise from top:



Gentle cleanser: “It’s not true that the more something lathers, the better it cleans,” says Rogers. In fact, harsh soaps with heavy suds can strip skin of its oils. She uses Nude Cleansing Facial Oil ($36, sephora.com) in place of soapier washes. “The formula’s vitamin E and omega-3 oils cleanse and moisturize but don’t clog my pores.”



Organic facial moisturizer: Rogers favors Origins Organic Nourishing Face Lotion ($42.50, origins.com) because it contains

95 percent certified-organic ingredients. The lightweight lotion has clove, rose, and patchouli oils to nourish and soothe her dry skin. And she loves its subtle, earthy scent.



Lip and cheek stain: Like many busy women, Rogers gravitates toward double-duty products. She likes to dab a little Sukicolor Pure Cream Stain in Opal (unfortunately, this product is not available)) on her face and lips. “It contains omega-6 oils and looks really dewy and slightly shimmery,” she says.



All-natural mascara: For defined lashes, Rogers brushes on Nvey Eco Organic Mascara ($24, econveybeauty.com). Its formula has conditioning vitamin B5, plus nettle and horsetail extracts for volume. “My eyes are sensitive to everything, but they’re not irritated by this,” she says.



Nourishing lipstick: “On special occasions, I wear a little more makeup,” says Rogers. Her go-to item: Honey Bee Gardens Truly Natural Lipstick in Dream ($10, honeybeegardens.com). It moisturizes with shea butter and sesame oil and adds pretty color with natural pigments. “I love their eye pencil in Smoking Gun, too.”



Mineral foundation: Rogers swears by Alima Pure Satin Matte Foundation ($20, alimapure.com). “It’s a powder that feels silky and evens out your skin tone without making you look like you’re wearing anything,” she says. She applies it with a cruelty-free, synthetic Alima Pure Foundation Brush ($27, alimapure.com).