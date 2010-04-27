9 Embellished Spring Cardigans
Loft Dyed Slub Cardigan
Bold blocks of color give this cotton-and-linen knit an extra pop. Wear it partially closed over a preppy striped button-down.
To buy: $60, loft.com.
The Limited Red Dot Cardigan
Polka dots, a staple of 1950s-style, are back and floating all over this fun cotton blend sweater. To complete the retro vibe, wear it buttoned-up as a top with a slim pencil skirt and peep-toe heels.
To buy: $50, thelimited.com.
Pleione Military Cardigan
The ultimate go-with-the-flow style that’s perfect for the weekends. You could even cinch this loose rayon blend with a belt for a more tailored look. Also available in heather grey/cream stripe.
To buy: $58, nordstrom.com.
BDG Double Breasted Cardigan
Basic, yes, but it’s anything but average. This cotton-and-rayon cardigan is cut longer than the norm and has a flattering double-breasted cut. Also available in blue and red.
To buy: $49, urbanoutfitters.com.
Design History Pretty Lace Chiffon Flyaway
The twists and turns of this cotton blend’s braided chiffon trim will inject an element of surprise to your same-old jeans uniform.
To buy: $118, bloomingdales.com.
French Connection Sydney Knits Cardigan
Add a little wink-wink to your everyday black pants by slipping on this cotton-blend sweater trimmed with trompe l’oeil bow designs.
To buy: $138, frenchconnection.com.
ModCloth Rose Petal Rain Cardigan
The chiffon rose petals on this airy, lightweight knit will flutter with your every move.
To buy: $60, modcloth.com.
DKNY Ruffle Embellished Cardigan
This versatile cotton cardigan is the perfect topper for just about any outfit. In fact, you might even want to keep it at your desk for those times when the air-conditioner gives you the chills.
To buy: $69, dkny.donnakaran.com.
New York & Company Leopard Print Cardigan
This cotton leopard print is actually conservative enough to wear to work. Better yet, the feisty pattern and curve-hugging cut is so captivating that no accessories are necessary. Also available in beach pebble and yellow honey bee.
To buy: $47, nyandcompany.com.