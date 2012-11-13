Trendy Oxblood Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories

By Tanya Christian
Updated August 29, 2014
nordstrom.com
All it takes is one piece in oxblood, one of the season’s biggest colors, to reinvigorate your look.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Nordstrom Ruffle Tech Gloves

nordstrom.com

Even in frigid temperatures you can access all your touch-screen gadgets with tech-friendly, fashionable wool-blend gloves that have got you—and your fingers—covered. Also available in black, camel, and gray.

To buy: $36, nordstrom.com.

Featured November 2012

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Banana Republic BR Monogram Plush Wrap

bananarepublic.gap.com

Give your winter coat a style revival by throwing on a chic wool-and-cashmere scarf in the au courant shade. Also in navy.

To buy: $89.50, bananarepublic.gap.com.

3 of 6

C Wonder Leopard Print Bow Ballet Flat

cwonder.com

They don’t have magical powers per se, but these ruby slippers made of printed calf hair can transform a basic jeans-and-top combo into a fabulous ensemble. Also available in tan leopard.

To buy: $128, cwonder.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

J. Crew Minnie Pant in Bi-Stretch Wool

jcrew.com

Switch up your usual black pants for these unexpectedly versatile viscose-blend trousers. Try them with tops in navy, mustard, dark green, or even leopard. Also available in carbon, black, caramel, and wild petunia, as well as petite and tall sizes.

To buy: $118, jcrew.com.

5 of 6

Ann Taylor Peplum Blouse

anntaylor.com

Extra flattering, thanks to its drapey fit, this polyester peplum silhouette polishes up jeans or softens a pencil skirt. Also available in green and gray, as well as petite and tall sizes.

To buy: $45, anntaylor.com.

6 of 6

TopShop Origami Satin Shift Dress

us.topshop.com

You’re sure to turn heads with this sophisticated stunner. Glam up the look even more with stunning drop earrings or a statement necklace.

To buy: $120, us.topshop.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Tanya Christian