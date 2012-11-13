Trendy Oxblood Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories
Nordstrom Ruffle Tech Gloves
Even in frigid temperatures you can access all your touch-screen gadgets with tech-friendly, fashionable wool-blend gloves that have got you—and your fingers—covered. Also available in black, camel, and gray.
To buy: $36, nordstrom.com.
Featured November 2012
Banana Republic BR Monogram Plush Wrap
Give your winter coat a style revival by throwing on a chic wool-and-cashmere scarf in the au courant shade. Also in navy.
To buy: $89.50, bananarepublic.gap.com.
C Wonder Leopard Print Bow Ballet Flat
They don’t have magical powers per se, but these ruby slippers made of printed calf hair can transform a basic jeans-and-top combo into a fabulous ensemble. Also available in tan leopard.
To buy: $128, cwonder.com.
J. Crew Minnie Pant in Bi-Stretch Wool
Switch up your usual black pants for these unexpectedly versatile viscose-blend trousers. Try them with tops in navy, mustard, dark green, or even leopard. Also available in carbon, black, caramel, and wild petunia, as well as petite and tall sizes.
To buy: $118, jcrew.com.
Ann Taylor Peplum Blouse
Extra flattering, thanks to its drapey fit, this polyester peplum silhouette polishes up jeans or softens a pencil skirt. Also available in green and gray, as well as petite and tall sizes.
To buy: $45, anntaylor.com.
TopShop Origami Satin Shift Dress
You’re sure to turn heads with this sophisticated stunner. Glam up the look even more with stunning drop earrings or a statement necklace.
To buy: $120, us.topshop.com.
