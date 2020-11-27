Nordstrom Rack’s Best Black Friday Deals Include Anti-Aging Skincare, Winter Coats, and Designer Handbags for Up to 80% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

In between scrolling through Amazon’s pages upon pages of Black Friday deals, let’s not forget the original discount stores—like Nordstrom Rack—that have great markdowns all year. On this huge sales day, those already marked-down prices receive ever steeper discounts, making for some of the best deals around.

Case in point: Nordstrom Rack’s clearance section. Here you’ll find basically every item featured at discounts upwards of 50 percent—many going higher than 75 percent. In addition to this glorious section of goodies, you can shop everything from anti-aging skincare to warm and protective outerwear for more than half off.

If you’re on the hunt for a new handbag, you’re in luck. You’ll find designer purses for under $200, including a standout deal on this Michael Kors leather satchel—which typically retails for just under $300—that’s available for $135. If you’re in the market for a designer bag that’ll make a statement, look no further than Valentino’s studded clutch. It has colorful embroidery and tassels in the front to bring life to whatever outfit you wear. Even better: It’s close to $2,000 off.

For those slowly trucking away at grabbing winter essentials, you can find puffy Kenneth Cole coats that you’ll want to live in for more than 60 percent off and waterproof Hunter boots to keep you dry for 40 percent off. Plus, nearly every Ugg boot and slipper on the site is discounted, so you’ll have no issue staying warm during the upcoming cold months.

Fun finds like perfume from Burberry (now just $50) and Ray-Ban sunglasses (now just $80) are also included in the deals, but there are so many more to browse. Read on to see the 24 absolute best Black Friday deals you can shop now at Nordstrom Rack.

Best Handbag Deals:

Image zoom Credit: nordstromrack.com

Best Fashion Deals:

Image zoom Credit: nordstromrack.com

Best Accessory Deals:

Image zoom Credit: nordstromrack.com

Best Beauty Deals:

Image zoom Credit: nordstromrack.com