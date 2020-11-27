Nordstrom Rack’s Best Black Friday Deals Include Anti-Aging Skincare, Winter Coats, and Designer Handbags for Up to 80% Off
These are some big-time savings.
In between scrolling through Amazon’s pages upon pages of Black Friday deals, let’s not forget the original discount stores—like Nordstrom Rack—that have great markdowns all year. On this huge sales day, those already marked-down prices receive ever steeper discounts, making for some of the best deals around.
Case in point: Nordstrom Rack’s clearance section. Here you’ll find basically every item featured at discounts upwards of 50 percent—many going higher than 75 percent. In addition to this glorious section of goodies, you can shop everything from anti-aging skincare to warm and protective outerwear for more than half off.
If you’re on the hunt for a new handbag, you’re in luck. You’ll find designer purses for under $200, including a standout deal on this Michael Kors leather satchel—which typically retails for just under $300—that’s available for $135. If you’re in the market for a designer bag that’ll make a statement, look no further than Valentino’s studded clutch. It has colorful embroidery and tassels in the front to bring life to whatever outfit you wear. Even better: It’s close to $2,000 off.
For those slowly trucking away at grabbing winter essentials, you can find puffy Kenneth Cole coats that you’ll want to live in for more than 60 percent off and waterproof Hunter boots to keep you dry for 40 percent off. Plus, nearly every Ugg boot and slipper on the site is discounted, so you’ll have no issue staying warm during the upcoming cold months.
Fun finds like perfume from Burberry (now just $50) and Ray-Ban sunglasses (now just $80) are also included in the deals, but there are so many more to browse. Read on to see the 24 absolute best Black Friday deals you can shop now at Nordstrom Rack.
Best Handbag Deals:
- Empire City Mini Messenger Leather Crossbody Bag, $160 (was $325)
- Valentino Geometric Star Studded Clutch, $1,000 (was $2,895)
- Tumi Everyday Tote, $150 (was $295)
- Madewell M3445 Tote Bag, $80 (was $198)
- Michael Kors Prism Leather Satchel, $135 (was $298)
- Frye Reed Leather Hobo Bag, $160 (was $358)
Best Fashion Deals:
- Kenneth Cole Faux Fur Hood Zip Front Puffer Jacket, $100 (was $285)
- Hunter High Gloss Boot, $90 (was $150)
- Everlane The Trainer Leather Sneaker, $20 (was $98)
- Sorel Madson Moc Toe Waterproof Boot, $86 (was $180)
- Madewell Perfect Vintage Style High Rise Jeans, $50 (was $128)
- Adidas Design 2 Move High Rise 3 Stripe Tights, $35 (was $50)
Best Accessory Deals:
- Kate Spade New York She Has Spark Stud Earrings, $25 (was $58)
- Ray-Ban 54mm Wayfarer Sunglasses, $80 (was $144)
- Kendra Scott Maize Drop Earrings, $20 (was $75)
- Michael Kors Quilted Leather Card Case, $35 (was $78)
- Ugg Shearling Single U Ear Muffs, $40 (was $85)
- Nordstrom Heathered Non-Medical Adult Face Masks, $9 (was $20)
Best Beauty Deals:
- Laura Mercier Smooth Finish SPF 20 Foundation Powder, $23 (was $48)
- Kate Spade New York Eau De Parfume Spray, $45 (was $98)
- Kiehl’s Daily Hydration 2-Piece Set, $38 (was $48)
- Murad Technoceuticals Wrinkle Solution, $52 (was $110)
- Aria Infrared Blow Dryer with Ionic Technology, $100 (was $220)
- Burberry London for Women Eau de Parfum, $50 (was $95)
