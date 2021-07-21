9 Fashion and Beauty Deals Nordstrom Members Can Shop Before the Anniversary Sale Officially Starts
Dedicated shoppers know that Nordstrom's sales are usually well worth the wait, and its anniversary sale is finally here (sort of). The annual event is the store's biggest of the year, and while it doesn't officially kick off until July 28, 2021, Nordy Club members can take advantage of discounted prices early.
Right now, cardholders can shop more than 5,900 deals ahead of the main event, when even more discounts will likely surface. If you're not already a member, it's free to join and earn points towards "Nordstrom Notes" to spend at the store. You'll also get special offers and early access to sales, including this one. So for those who frequently shop at the department store, it may be a good idea to get in on these perks and save more down the line.
Fashion, beauty, and home products are included in this year's anniversary sale, and plenty of popular brands—from Levi's to Charlotte Tilbury to Steve Madden—are in the mix. To give you an idea of how impressive the price cuts are, here are a few notable deals: Those Spanx faux leather leggings that everyone seems to be obsessed with are nearly 35 percent off, while a pair of Ugg slippers is $30 cheaper than usual. You can also save on comfy bras, like the popular convertible bralette from True & Co. (psst: it's even editor-approved).
Top skincare products, like Kate Somerville's foaming cleanser, are marked down, as well as some makeup essentials, which are available at special value prices. RevitaLash's eyelash conditioning set, for example, is valued at $196, but Nordstrom is selling the lash-strengthening duo for just $98—a total of nearly $100 in savings. And these are just some of the thousands of discounts available to Nordy Club cardholders this week.
Whether you want to revamp your wardrobe for upcoming in-person gatherings or get your skincare routine down pat, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has you covered. And if you're not already a member, don't sweat it. You can still preview the deals in advance and add your favorite styles to a wish list to revisit when the sale is open to everyone.
Ahead, take a look at nine of the best early access fashion and beauty deals Nordy Club members can take advantage of now.