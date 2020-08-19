Nordstrom's Biggest Sale of the Year Just Kicked Off—Here Are 27 Deals Worth Shopping
Once a year, Nordstrom has a massive sale for its dedicated shoppers. The Anniversary Sale is known for its steep discounts on top brands in all categories, from fashion to beauty to home goods. This year, the retailer is doing things a little differently, and the deals are better than ever.
For the first time, Nordstrom allowed customers to preview sale items before they were actually live. Those in the know have been able to scope out markdowns since July 24, creating wish lists of everything they wanted to purchase ahead of time. Nordy Club Cardmembers also received extra perks, including early access to the sale starting August 13.
If you feel like you’re late to the game, don’t stress; there are still plenty of amazing discounts to shop. More than 10,000 items are on sale through August 30 (or until they sell out). Along with the vast selection of sale items, Nordstrom will release new Daily Deals at 9:30 a.m. ET every day for the duration of the sale. These flash sales will include products from brands like Spanx and Madewell for up to 50 percent off, but you’ll have to act fast to get in on the savings—each daily deal expires after 24 hours.
Expect to find a large selection of comfy essentials, including faux leather leggings and fuzzy throw blankets; it’s Nordstrom’s way of helping its shoppers enjoy spending more time than usual at home. Of course, there will still be plenty of deals on new trends and designer brands, too. You’ll also want to keep an eye out for beauty essentials. They might not all appear to have discounted prices, but there are tons of exclusive sets, like this lip kit from Charlotte Tilbury and the mini hydration collection from La Mer, that come at a great value.
Not sure where to start? Keep scrolling to shop the best deals on everything from apparel and accessories to beauty products and home decor in Nordstrom’s 2020 Anniversary Sale.
Fashion
- Madewell Cali High Waist Demi Boot Jeans: $85 (was $128)
- Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra: $40 (was $68)
- Zella Live In High Waist Leggings: $39 (was $59)
- BlankNYC Good Vibes Faux Leather Moto Jacket: $57 (was $98)
- Treasure & Bond Longline Cardigan: $50 (was $89)
- Spanx Faux Leather Leggings: $65 (was $98)
Shoes
- Adidas Sleek Leather Sneaker: $50 (was $80)
- Sam Edelman Daruby Bootie: $100 (was $170)
- Olukai Ohana Flip Flop: $47 (was $70)
- Hunter Original Tour Short Packable Rain Boot: $90 (was $145)
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 TB Running Shoe: $90 (was $120)
Beauty
- Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set: $68
- Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash: $23 (was $38)
- Kiehl’s Jumbo Creme de Corps: $49 (was $80)
- Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Aging Essential Set: $215
- Beauty Blender Electric Feels Set: $35
- La Mer Mini Hydration Collection Créme Set: $90
Accessories
- Tory Burch Carson Zip Top Crossbody Bag: $150 (was $248)
- Quay Australia It’s My Way 55m Cat Eye Sunglasses: $36 (was $55)
- Tumi Voyageur Just In Case Package Nylon Tote: $60 (was $100)
- Kate Spade Clay Pavé Disc Stud Earrings: $23 (was $38)
- Coach Courier Leather Convertible Bag: $300 (was $495)
Home
- Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Loop Fringe Throw Blanket: $120 (was $180)
- Godinger 9-Piece Copper Finish Bar Set: $87 (was $130)
- Voluspa Vermeil Set of 5 Mini Tin Candles: $36
- Smeg 50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster: $172 (was $230)
- BP. String Jacquard Comforter & Sham Set: From $70 (was $109)