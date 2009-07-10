7 New Beauty Finds for July

By Sarah Smith
Updated August 29, 2014
Benefit
Just in: These products for lips, eyes, skin, and hair hit the stores this month and will keep you looking fresh and breezy all summer long.
For a Sheer Lip Look

Benefit

Benefit Lip Glosses come in eight shades, from subtle to bright and shimmery. The application wand is padded, so it feels cushiony and is easy to sweep over lips. Bonus: The sizable tube contains more gloss than the average offering.

To buy: $18, benefitcosmetics.com.

For a Touch of Sun

Cosmedicine

Twist the dial on the Cosmedicine Matte & Bronze tube to release just the right amount of sunny bronzing powder onto the attached brush. Dust over cheeks, forehead, nose, and collarbone. The powder contains antioxidants, botanical extracts, and clay to protect skin and control shine throughout the day.

To buy: $28, cosmedicine.com.

For Smoldering Eyes

Physicians Formula

The Physicians Formula Bronze Collection Shimmer Strips contain nine velvety shadows in metallic tones like copper and gold that you can use to line, highlight, and contour your eyes. Or just swirl them all together for a rich, practically molten look. Available in four palettes.

To buy: $11, at drugstores.

For a Wide-Awake Look

Skinceuticals

Packed with powerful peptides and antioxidants like blueberry extract, the Skinceuticals A.G.E. Eye Complex reduces dark under-eye circles and helps reduce puffiness. The cream also contains an ingredient derived from the beech-wood plant that increases skin’s elasticity and plumps up wrinkles.

To buy: $85, skinceuticals.com.

For Radiant Skin

Prescriptives

The Prescriptives All Skins Mineral Makeup liquid foundation gives sheer coverage that lasts through sweat and humidity (it’s purported to stay on for 16 hours straight). Its oil-free formula, with crushed amethyst and quartz, gives skin a soft glow and protects with SPF 10. Available in 18 shades.

To buy: $32.50, prescriptives.com.

For Pesky Blemishes

Burt’s Bees

The Burt’s Bees Natural Acne Solutions Targeted Spot Treatment is made from 100 percent natural ingredients and enlists salicylic acid from willow bark to clear out pores. Other extracts, including tea tree, parsley, and calendula, calm redness, too.

To buy: $10, burtsbees.com.

For Hair With Body

Umi

Two or three pumps of Umifoam plumps up hair with Dead Sea salt, wheat proteins, and botanicals. The lemon, apple, and green tea extracts in this light froth also boost shine.

To buy: $27.50, umisite.com.

