Go Barefoot Comfortably With These New Stick-On Soles

Forget flip-flops and get ready to go barefoot comfortably this summer. Italian inventors have designed a stick-on sole, called Nakefit, to help you walk outside this season without burning your feet on hot sand, the discomfort of walking on rocky surfaces, or the hassle of carrying sandals with you wherever you go.

The sticky soles, which are currently available for pre-order on Kickstarter, are waterproof, heat-resistant, and slip-proof, making them perfect for walking around the beach or the pool on a hot day. The adhesive Nakefit soles are also hypoallergenic, making them safe for people with sensitive skin.

Nakefit is also super simple to use: just peel off the backing to the sole as you would with a normal sticker, and press the adhesive side directly on your feet, where they will stay in place securely as you are active all day long. They are currently available in three colors: black, pink, and light blue. The one downside that we can see about the Nakefit is that they don’t appear to be re-usable.

RELATED: Three Ways to Cuff Jeans

The initial fundraising goal for the stick-on shoes was $22,445, but the inventors have already reached over six times that with a total pledged of $140,537. There are still three weeks left in the fundraising window before it closes on July 7, and for now you can snag a pair of Nakefit for about $5, or a pack of 10 for about $33.