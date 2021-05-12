Zara Just Launched an Eco-Conscious, Inclusive New Makeup Line
Leave it to Zara to successfully bring back makeup post-pandemic. Yes, you read that right—the cool girl of fast fashion is about to become the ringleader of fast beauty. Today, Zara Beauty just launched its first-ever comprehensive beauty collection online and in select stores.
Much like at Zara itself, there is something for everyone. The starting selection includes a colorful array of lipsticks, glosses, nail polishes, bronzers, and more in over 130 shades designed in collaboration with legendary makeup artist Diane Kendal. What's more, the products are all cruelty-free, eco-conscious, and refillable (save for the nail polishes and lip glosses which are housed in glass).
"When Zara approached me to lead the creative direction of Zara Beauty, I saw an opportunity to make something that everyone would want to use," says Kendal. "Zara has always reached such a diverse audience, and I wanted to bring that same big vision to beauty with a collection that is clean, refillable, and accessible to all."
As for the products, they're right on par with the high-end look for high-street prices that characterize the rest of the Zara brand. The affordable prices range from $8 to $26, but you wouldn't know it by looking at the minimalistic packaging or swiping on the buttery-smooth formulas. Its pigmented hues, monochrome compacts, and sleek, magnetic closures will satisfy even the biggest luxury beauty snobs.
But at the core of the collection is inclusivity, which (unfortunately) is something that major beauty brands still lack today. According to Zara beauty director Eva Lopez, "Our ambition was to create a collection that anyone, regardless of gender, skin color, age, or personal style will want to use."
Kendal agrees, saying: "Through a multiplicity of faces and looks, the collection celebrates what I believe to be most important in our industry: there is no beauty, only beauties."
Shop some of our favorite products for eyes, lips, face, and nails below. (And in case you're wondering, the slight slant in the designs isn't a design flaw—it's inspired by the Z in Zara.)
1
Tinted Lip Balm Lipstick
A hydrating lip balm that has the shine of a gloss with none of the stick.
2
Eye Color in 6
A versatile eyeshadow palette with a spectrum of six ultra-pigmented, silky-smooth shades.
3
Metal Foil Loose Pigment
A gold-flecked highlighting powder that gives a healthy, radiant glow.
4
Refillable Eyeliner
A classic black eyeliner that’ll surely become your daily staple.
5
Nail Polish
Nail polishes that are made with natural ingredients yet still wear just as long as traditional formulas.