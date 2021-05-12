Zara Just Launched an Eco-Conscious, Inclusive New Makeup Line

As for the products, they're right on par with the high-end look for high-street prices that characterize the rest of the Zara brand. The affordable prices range from $8 to $26, but you wouldn't know it by looking at the minimalistic packaging or swiping on the buttery-smooth formulas. Its pigmented hues, monochrome compacts, and sleek, magnetic closures will satisfy even the biggest luxury beauty snobs.