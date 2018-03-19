Whole Foods Is Having a Major Beauty Sale
Get all your favorite natural brands for way less.
Did you know there's a beauty department in Whole Foods? And I don't mean just a few natural products—it includes over 300 brands. Lucky for you, you're finding out just in time, because from March 21 through March 27, all makeup, facial care, hair care, nail polish, and makeup brushes will be 25 percent off. While Whole Foods doesn't sell online, the sale will be happening at every retail location.
The best part about the Whole Foods beauty department is that you can trust that whatever you find will be safe to use thanks to their "body care quality standards" that they put in place. Whole Foods Market bans more than 100 ingredients found in conventional body care products, including phthalates, microbeads, triclosan, BHT, BHA and aluminum chlorohydrate. In fact, they created their own standards for organic labeling on personal care products, as there are no mandatory government standards for “organic” claims in the body care industry. I'll spare you the nitty gritty, but if you want to learn more, you can do so here.
In addition to the sale, Whole Foods is also creating a limited-edition beauty bag that will go on sale on March 23. The black-and-white checkered reusable bag is filled with mini and full-size goodies that range from skincare to makeup. It's valued at $100, but will only cost $20, making it the perfect buy if you've been curious about trying out natural products but weren't sure where to start.