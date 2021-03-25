6 Products Real Simple’s Beauty Director Keeps on Her WFH Desk

As I'm sure most of you can relate, "work" looks a lot different for me these days. I used to spend a whopping five hours a day (!) just getting to and from my New York City office. Now, my commute consists of a short walk down the hall from one bedroom to another. I traded in my dresses and heels for sweats, and most days, rock a makeup-free face (with some help from a ring light or two, of course). Some days, I miss my old work life (OK, a lot of days!), but I'm appreciating the comfiness and convenience of my current situation. And while so much has changed, one thing has remained the same: I'm still testing beauty products up a storm. My desk is no longer filled with lipsticks or dry shampoo for touching up before meetings or video tapings, but instead, a few of my favorite finds to keep me going strong in between Zooms. Even though it's hard to separate work from home, this little tray of beauty treats helps keep my work zone a happy space.