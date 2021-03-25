6 Products Real Simple’s Beauty Director Keeps on Her WFH Desk

As I'm sure most of you can relate, "work" looks a lot different for me these days. I used to spend a whopping five hours a day (!) just getting to and from my New York City office. Now, my commute consists of a short walk down the hall from one bedroom to another. I traded in my dresses and heels for sweats, and most days, rock a makeup-free face (with some help from a ring light or two, of course). Some days, I miss my old work life (OK, a lot of days!), but I'm appreciating the comfiness and convenience of my current situation. And while so much has changed, one thing has remained the same: I'm still testing beauty products up a storm. My desk is no longer filled with lipsticks or dry shampoo for touching up before meetings or video tapings, but instead, a few of my favorite finds to keep me going strong in between Zooms. Even though it's hard to separate work from home, this little tray of beauty treats helps keep my work zone a happy space.
With antioxidants and germ-fighting properties, this buzz-worthy spray helps boost my immune system without artificial sweeteners.
I roll this along the back of my hairline—peppermint, rosemary, and lavender essential oils provide an instant cooling and tingly effect that helps me destress.
I was never a big fan of rose fragrance until I smelled this one. Coupled with spearmint, the 45-hour burn time candle is fresh, floral, and delicious. It helps me feel zen, even when WFH distractions (like when Chunk barks or Bean cries) come up. The pink glass reminds me of my Gram (whose picture I keep next to my laptop as a little reminder of family and inspiration).
The font; the color! The little jar just makes me happy, whether I use the matches or not.
After 15 years as a beauty editor testing balms, this one is my favorite. Shea and murumuru butters hydrate flakes, it leaves a non-sticky sheen, and its natural vanilla scent serves as a pick-me-up.
I rarely apply cream while working because doing so leaves my fingers too greasy to type. But not this one—it melts into skin yet keeps my hands super smooth despite all of the hand washing and sanitizing, plus I love its warm, clean scent.