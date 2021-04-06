How to Waterproof Makeup That’s Not Actually Waterproof 

Setting your base with a strong primer will set you up for staying success throughout the day. A primer will not only help your makeup go on smoother, but it will also help your products last longer, as it acts as a protective layer to prevent foundation, concealer, blush, bronzer, and highlighter from absorbing into the skin too much.

“Primer is so personal for whatever skin type I am addressing,” says makeup artist Paige Pelfrey. “Makeup Forever makes a huge range of primers that are incredible and can be completely customizable to your needs—whether you’re in need of color correcting redness or filling in pores, they have one for all skin types.”

When Pelfrey is working on a client with no major skin concerns—just looking for a glowy boost—her go-to is the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter ($44; sephora.com). “It’s incredible on its own, mixed into foundation, or even as a highlight,” explains Pelfrey.

Some other favorites from makeup artist and skincare expert Molly Thompson-Tubridy include picks from Urban Decay and NYX. “Urban Decay All Nighter Ultra Glow Face Primer ($36; sephora.com) is my go-to for when I want a long-lasting look, especially when I know I’ll be facing the elements of weather/heat,” she says. “It works with all skin types and a little goes a long way—the gel consistency and hyaluronic acid helps cool and hydrate the face.”

Thompson-Tubridy’s other favorite primer she loves to use on her clients is NYX High Glass Face Primer ($9; ulta.com) because it’s less expensive than the Urban Decay option and creates a long-lasting effect. “However, it’s more for dewy ‘glass skin' looks, so I opt to wear it on a day where I want a natural glow.”