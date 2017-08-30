Here Are All the Deals for Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty
Running out of that pricey foundation that you absolutely love? Want to try a new Instagram-favorite lipstick brand, but don’t want to drop a lot on a shade you might not end up liking? Well, Ulta’s twice-yearly 21 Days of Beauty sale returns next month, saving you 50 percent off some of the hottest beauty brands and products. Each day from September 3-23, the makeup and skincare superstore will have a handful of half-priced products on sale both in stores and online. Mark your calendar (and bookmark this page!) if you’re looking forward to a certain deal, because each item will be discounted for one day only.
Apart from the daily deals, the store also has “hot buys,” or savings on items from brands like Benefit, Tarte, Julep, and Laura Geller that will last all 21 days of the sale.
Ulta will also be slashing prices on its store-brand Beauty Collection items during the three week sale. From September 3-9, foundation, face brushes, and luxe bath items are only $6, up to 70 percent savings. The following week, September 10-16, mascara and items from the classic and romance bath collections are only $4, and automatic and gel eyeliner pencils are also on sale for $3—more than half off. For the final week—September 17-23—lipsticks and hand soaps will be available for $3 each!
See below for the full list of what is on sale each day, as well as the items that will be available for the entire promotion.
Sunday, September 3
Monday, September 4
- Buxom Plumpline Lip Liner; Sale price: $9 (Original price: $17)
- bareMinerals Mineral Veil; Sale price: $11 (Original price: $22)
- ONLINE ONLY Mally Evercolor Shadow Stick Extra; Sale price: $13 (Original price: $25)
- Platinum Ultamate Rewards Offer/ONLINE ONLY Philosophy Renewed Hope In a Jar or Hope in a Jar 2oz; Sale price: $20 (Original price: $39)
Tuesday, September 5
Wednesday, September 6
Thursday, September 7
Friday, September 8
Saturday, September 9
Sunday, September 10
Monday, September 11
- Too Faced Shadow Insurance Eyeshadow Primer; Sale price: $10 (Original price: $20)
- ProActiv Emergency Blemish Relief or Makeup Cleansing Wipes; Sale price: $10 (Original price: $20)
- ONLINE ONLY Clinique Quickliner for Eyes Intense; Sale price: $9 (Original price: $17)
Tuesday, September 12
Wednesday, September 13
- Smashbox X-Rated Mascara; Sale price: $10 (Original price: $23); and Photo Finish Lash Primer; Sale price: $12 (Original price: $23)
- Dermablend Loose Setting Powder; Sale price: $14 (Original price: $27)
- ONLINE ONLY Origins Plantscription Anti-Aging Power Serum; Sale price: $30 (Original price: $59)
Thursday, September 14
Friday, September 15
Saturday, September 16
Sunday, September 17
Monday, September 18
Tuesday, September 19
Wednesday, September 20
Thursday, September 21
Friday, September 22
Saturday, September 23
