Here Are All the Deals for Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty

By Liz Steelman
Updated August 30, 2017
Ulta
Running out of that pricey foundation that you absolutely love? Want to try a new Instagram-favorite lipstick brand, but don’t want to drop a lot on a shade you might not end up liking? Well, Ulta’s twice-yearly 21 Days of Beauty sale returns next month, saving you 50 percent off some of the hottest beauty brands and products. Each day from September 3-23, the makeup and skincare superstore will have a handful of half-priced products on sale both in stores and online. Mark your calendar (and bookmark this page!) if you’re looking forward to a certain deal, because each item will be discounted for one day only.

Apart from the daily deals, the store also has “hot buys,” or savings on items from brands like Benefit, Tarte, Julep, and Laura Geller that will last all 21 days of the sale.

Ulta will also be slashing prices on its store-brand Beauty Collection items during the three week sale. From September 3-9, foundation, face brushes, and luxe bath items are only $6, up to 70 percent savings. The following week, September 10-16, mascara and items from the classic and romance bath collections are only $4, and automatic and gel eyeliner pencils are also on sale for $3—more than half off. For the final week—September 17-23—lipsticks and hand soaps will be available for $3 each!

See below for the full list of what is on sale each day, as well as the items that will be available for the entire promotion.
1 of 21

Sunday, September 3

Ulta
2 of 21

Monday, September 4

Ulta

3 of 21

Tuesday, September 5

Ulta
4 of 21

Wednesday, September 6

Ulta

5 of 21

Thursday, September 7

Ulta

6 of 21

Friday, September 8

Ulta
7 of 21

Saturday, September 9

Ulta

8 of 21

Sunday, September 10

Ulta

9 of 21

Monday, September 11

Ulta
10 of 21

Tuesday, September 12

Ulta

11 of 21

Wednesday, September 13

Ulta

12 of 21

Thursday, September 14

Ulta
13 of 21

Friday, September 15

Ulta

14 of 21

Saturday, September 16

Ulta

15 of 21

Sunday, September 17

Ulta
16 of 21

Monday, September 18

Ulta

17 of 21

Tuesday, September 19

Ulta

18 of 21

Wednesday, September 20

Ulta
19 of 21

Thursday, September 21

Ulta

20 of 21

Friday, September 22

Ulta

21 of 21

Saturday, September 23

Ulta
By Liz Steelman