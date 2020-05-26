7 Hydrating, Transfer-Proof Foundations That Won't Rub Off on Your Face Mask

If you’ve left the house with makeup on during the pandemic, you’ve probably noticed that your foundation comes with a new set of problems. Not only can the formula transfer onto your face mask, it can also latch on to dry patches that result from skin mask irritation. Layering makeup on top of flaky or dry areas can accentuate dryness rather than conceal it, so the ideal foundation to wear with a face mask is one that makes skin look moisturized—without rubbing off all over the mask your face comes into contact with. Below, we compiled the best lightweight, hydrating, transfer-proof foundation picks that soak right into your skin for a fresh, smooth complexion.