9 Best Tinted Lip Balms for Maximum Hydration and Color

And while yes, the color payoff you get is much more sheer—ideal for those who love the no-makeup makeup vibe and/or don't want to sport a ton of lip color on a daily basis—they can easily be layered to up the intensity. All you have to do is swipe on a few extra coats until you achieve your desired amount of coverage, says Cantor. (Top tip: Don't rub your lips together when doing so, as this can push most of the product to the outside of your lips and result in an uneven finish, he says. Instead, simply press them together gently, once.) The best part? There are more amazing options out there than ever before, available in all kinds of colors and with all kinds of good-for-your lips benefits. Ahead, 10 of our favorites.